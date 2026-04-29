Ukraine accuses Israel of allowing a vessel carrying grain allegedly stolen by Russia to dock at Haifa port, sparking a diplomatic row. Israel denies the claims, while the EU considers sanctions on entities linked to the trade of looted Ukrainian grain.

Ukraine has escalated its diplomatic dispute with Israel over a cargo vessel allegedly carrying grain stolen from Russia n-occupied territories, marking a rare public rift between the two nations.

The controversy intensified when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Israel of allowing the Panormitis, a Panamanian-flagged ship, to dock at Haifa’s commercial port. Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Ruslan Kravchenko, formally requested that Israel seize the vessel, inspect its cargo, and question the crew, alleging that the grain was looted by Russian forces.

The Panormitis is the second ship Ukraine has flagged to Israel in recent months, following the Abinsk, which Kyiv claims also carried stolen grain but was permitted to unload and depart despite objections. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar dismissed Ukraine’s claims, accusing Kyiv of resorting to Twitter diplomacy and failing to provide concrete evidence that the cargo was stolen. Saar stated that Ukraine’s formal petition, submitted earlier this week, was under review by Israeli authorities.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Greece-based company managing the Panormitis denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the cargo originated from Russia, not occupied Ukraine. The dispute highlights the strained relationship between Ukraine and Israel since Russia’s full-scale invasion, as Israel has maintained a delicate balance by providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine while avoiding direct military support or sanctions against Moscow.

Reports from Israeli media suggest that Israel may have been purchasing grain allegedly looted by Russia for at least two years, though Kyiv had not publicly addressed the issue until now. The European Union has also weighed in on the matter, with an EU spokesperson confirming that the bloc is considering sanctions against Israeli individuals and entities suspected of aiding Russia.

The EU’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Anouar El Anouni, acknowledged reports that a Russian-linked vessel carrying stolen Ukrainian grain had unloaded at Haifa port despite prior warnings from Ukraine. This development comes amid broader geopolitical tensions, including North Korea’s praise for soldiers who sacrificed themselves to evade capture in Ukraine, as well as recent attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and alleged GRU-linked murder plots in Lithuania.

The situation underscores the complex web of alliances and conflicts emerging from the war in Ukraine, with Israel caught in the middle as it navigates its relationships with both Kyiv and Moscow





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