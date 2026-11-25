The European Union has approved a new sanctions package against Russia and a 45 billion euro loan for Ukraine, but polling shows declining public support for military aid in Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

The European Union outlined another round of economic sanctions against Russia on Monday UK time, attempting to maximise pressure on President Vladimir Putin and force an end to the war in Ukraine.

The package will further restrict Russian finance and ban Russian athletes from sporting events and former Russian soldiers from crossing into the EU. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, We are giving Ukraine the strength to secure peace. And Russia, every reason to choose it. The sanctions follow an EU decision last week to provide a 45 billion euro, or 74 billion dollar, loan to Ukraine for the year ahead.

Also read Guardian Analysis Reveals Nearly 500,000 Russian War Deaths in Ukraine

That came after a 90 billion euro loan finalised in April. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met European leaders and US officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner from the US at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin last week. This support is vital to Ukraine's future, especially after US President Donald Trump stopped American financial aid and declared his friendship with Putin.

Survey reveals wavering German public support

The EU, with 450 million people and a combined GDP of 18.8 trillion euros, has far greater economic power than Russia in shaping the outcome of the war. But everything depends on popular support outside leadership meetings. A new survey in Germany by the independent Korber Foundation found that only 46 per cent of voters back continued military assistance to Ukraine, down from 59 per cent in the same survey one year earlier.

Advertisement

The study found that 53 per cent wanted to halt further military supplies altogether. The majority is narrow, but it is a first for the survey. Germans are not suddenly warming to Putin; surveys indicate that most see Russia as a threat. On direct military aid, however, support is wavering.

In September, a survey by the political research institute Infratest Dimap also examined German opinion. Even the fundamental case for European support for Ukraine, made repeatedly in Kyiv and Brussels, lacks consensus in the electorate. When the Korber Foundation asked if defending Ukraine helped the security of Germany and Europe, 50 per cent of voters agreed but 48 per cent did not. That is a dramatic danger sign for Ukraine.

Rising AfD opposes military aid to Kyiv

In Germany, the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, is on the rise with an agenda that opposes migration and seeks better ties with Moscow. Its co-leader, Alice Weidel, has recently stepped up her complaints about Ukraine. While the next national election in Germany is three years away, the AfD is leading in the polls. On Monday, Weidel said she would cut spending on defence and halt financial and military aid to Kyiv.

In France, the two leading candidates for next year's presidential election show signs of warming to the Kremlin. National Rally leader Marine Le Pen has made statements on the issue. French President Emmanuel Macron, a vocal advocate for Ukraine, is deeply unpopular.

On the left, France Unbowed leader Jean-Luc Melenchon drew a rebuke from Ukrainian leaders earlier this month when he canvassed the idea that the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine could be transferred to Russia with a vote of its people. Melenchon denied uttering Russian talking points. On military aid, he has opposed sending supplies to Ukraine that can be used to strike targets in Russia.

Advertisement

On this key point, Melenchon takes a stance similar to the Trump administration, against deep strikes on Russian territory. In Italy, a survey in September found that 55 per cent of voters were against further weapons deliveries to Kyiv. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a conservative and staunch supporter of Ukraine, is now being challenged on the right by Roberto Vannacci, a former army general.

Italian general demands end to military aid

He wants to end military aid to Ukraine and is making this a condition of his support in any governing coalition after the next election, which must be held by the end of next year. In Spain, the next guide to European sentiment will come at the Spanish election this weekend. The rising party Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, has about 18 per cent support in the polls and is a potential coalition partner with the conservative People's Party.

Vox denies being pro-Russian, but Abascal has previously sought to blame Europe for financing the war in Ukraine and his party has repeatedly abstained on resolutions in the European Parliament. Support for Ukraine remains strong among elected national leaders regardless of their political leanings. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, a Social Democrat, is one of Ukraine's staunchest allies. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a conservative, is another.

Polling firm YouGov asked voters if they cared if Ukraine won. It found that 79 per cent of Danish voters did, and 70 per cent of the British, but that only 51 per cent of Germans. This fell to only 45 per cent of the French, 44 per cent of the Spanish and 32 per cent of the Italians. Popular opinion is being influenced by Russian bots and political interference.

An internal EU assessment found that Russian networks sought to exploit the divisions over French protests and riots last month, according to a Reuters report. One tech giant, Elon Musk, the controller of the X social media platform, is a regular critic of Ukraine. But electoral shifts are not decided by social media clicks alone. They are decided by the cost of living, economic growth, energy prices, migration and government spending on health, education or foreign wars.

The truth is that many Europeans do not want to support Ukraine if it comes at their own cost. Ukraine is already seeing the deadly impact of losing support in the White House. With Trump favouring Putin, the White House has delayed the delivery of Patriot interceptors that are funded by Europe and which Ukraine needs to shoot down Russian missiles.