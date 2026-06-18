Ukraine Retaliates with Major Drone Attack on Moscow Oil Refinery After Monastery Strike

In response to a Russian attack on the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine launched its largest drone assault on Moscow, hitting a key oil refinery twice within days. President Zelenskyy linked the strikes to efforts to pressure Russia into negotiations and urged Western allies to intensify sanctions and provide air defense support.

Ukrainian drones conducted a large-scale overnight attack targeting Moscow , striking an oil refinery for the second time this week. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that these attacks were retaliation for a Russia n strike that damaged the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a 1,000-year-old religious site.

He emphasized that Ukraine does not want the war but is forced to respond, calling on Europe and the United States to increase sanctions on Russia's defense and energy sectors and to support the creation of an anti-ballistic missile system. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down 555 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, with nearly 200 intercepted near Moscow, while the Ukrainian Air Force noted this number roughly doubles the drones Russia launched at Ukraine overnight.

Local footage showed smoke and flames at the Moscow Oil Refinery, located about 15 kilometers from the Kremlin. The refinery, a major facility producing over a third of the Moscow region's fuel, had been hit earlier in the week. Additional incidents included a drone striking a residential building in Zhukovsky, causing injuries, and debris damaging other structures, injuring 17 people including two children.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to Muscovites' confusion by reminding them that Russia started the aggression and questioning when President Putin intends to end it





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Ukraine Russia Drone Attack Moscow Oil Refinery Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Zelenskyy Sanctions Air Defense

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