Ukraine Air Alert App Hacked with False Nuclear and Chemical Warnings

Ukraine's Air Alert app was hacked on Sunday, sending false nuclear and chemical threat warnings to Kyiv and other areas. The hack came as a localized ceasefire in Kherson ended and Russia's emergencies ministry app was also hit by a cyberattack.

Ukraine's public air raid alert app was hacked late on Sunday, sending false warnings of nuclear and chemical threats and street combat to residents in Kyiv and other areas.

The Air Alert app also falsely claimed that Russia's hypersonic Oreshnik missile had been deployed. The Ukrainian air force said on Telegram about 10 minutes after the initial alerts that the app appears to have been subjected to enemy influence. It added: There is no radiation threat. Stay calm and follow our updates on our channel.

Also read Ukraine security app hacked as longest-running truce with Russia ends

The first false alert, in Ukrainian, warned of a radiation threat. A second message, in Russian, read: Hi. There will be a nuclear alert across Ukraine. Do not worry, it is Oreshnik flying.

A third, again in Ukrainian, warned of a chemical threat. A fourth said there was a street fighting threat. The alerts began shortly before 11pm local time. Many residents ignored them, assuming the app had been compromised, while others were scared.

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Ukraine Blames Russia for App Hack

One woman, Nina, said: I was briefly terrified. I lay on my bed and wondered what was coming. About an hour later, a number of all-clear messages were sent to users' phones. In a post on Sunday, the Ukrainian emergency app said unauthorised parties had interfered with its operation.

The channel had been temporarily suspended, it said, warning users not to click on links in suspicious notifications. Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communications blamed Russia for the hack. The Ukrainian Centre for Countering Disinformation warned that the information broadcast about threat levels did not correspond to reality. The Ministry for Digital Transformation said the app was not in operation, but other means of alerting the public were functioning, as were air raid sirens.

The Air Alert app is used across Ukraine to warn people in real time of the threat of air strikes from Russia. People often have only minutes to find shelter during attacks such as ballistic missiles. It was unclear on Monday who might have carried out the cyber-raid, or why. The messages were written in English with spelling mistakes, as well as in Ukrainian.

The Oreshnik missile mentioned in one false alert can carry nuclear warheads. The Kremlin has used the ballistic weapon three times before, hitting the Kyiv region, and the cities of Dnipro and Lviv. In a separate event a few hours later, the mobile app of Russia's emergencies ministry was hit by a massive cyberattack that resulted in the spread of false information to the public, state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

The ministry posted on Telegram early on Monday: Attention. The mobile application of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia has been subjected to a massive cyber-attack, enabling attackers to send false information to the public. TASS quoted the ministry saying it was working to restore the app. The app is designed to warn people of incoming drone attacks and other threats.

Russian officials claimed hackers had also sent fake emergency alerts there after gaining access to the app. One of their posts mentioned the hacking group Hitcore. Mash, a Russian Telegram channel with links to the security services, said it had spoken to representatives of Hitcore and that they had claimed responsibility for the attack. The report could not be verified.

Kherson Ceasefire Ends and Fighting Resumes

It was not immediately clear whether the two incidents were linked. The apparent hack came as civilians in Ukraine's south-eastern Kherson region prepared for the end of a localised ceasefire that had marked the most significant truce between Kyiv and Moscow since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began nearly five years ago. The White House said US first lady Melania Trump helped to broker the limited truce, which began early on Tuesday and ended on Sunday evening Kyiv time.

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The truce was reached after mediation by US first lady Melania Trump and with the involvement of Pope Leo. Neither side reported violations after the truce began, in what one Ukrainian lawmaker called the biggest de-escalation since 2022. The pause in hostilities allowed besieged residents some relief. Ukraine's military said it evacuated 167 people from areas of southern Kherson on Sunday, including from the Russian-held town of Oleshky.

Ukraine's ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, who visited Oleshky to coordinate the mission, said it could be repeated on other parts of the frontline. However, Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday there were no plans for another truce elsewhere. He said it was standard practice for army units to regroup in such circumstances and added that he assumed Ukraine's armed forces had done the same.

Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin warned local people to be particularly vigilant when the ceasefire ended and to respond immediately to warnings about Russian attacks. A Ukrainian military officer, speaking anonymously to AFP, expressed concern that fighting would be worse than before when it resumed. Russian forces on the other side of the Dnipro river had used the calm to amass new troops, transport ammunition, and collect intelligence on Ukrainian positions using surveillance drones.

There is evidence that the Russian army used the six-day ceasefire to strengthen its positions in Oleshky and to rotate in new troops. Bodies of dead civilians were also removed from a hospital morgue. Footage shared with Sky News showed Russian soldiers deploying heavy military equipment and delivering ammunition. They carried large bags into burned out houses and buildings and disappeared into basements, the broadcaster reported.

Armoured vehicles were spotted moving around Oleshky's streets. The occupied city is 3 miles from Kherson, on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River. Before last week's truce, resupply was difficult because of the threat from Ukrainian kamikaze drones. According to the commander of Ukraine's 34th Separate Marine Brigade, Dmitry Pulinets, Russian soldiers were previously unable to drive in the city, neither during the day, nor at night, nor in bad weather.

Now they have this opportunity. And for the last few days this movement has been happening constantly, he told Sky News. After the ceasefire expired at 11pm on Sunday, Kherson's military administration said a Russian drone hit a hospital at 7.40am. Video footage showed wrecked rooms, with windows blown out, doors broken, and debris on the street.

Nobody was hurt, officials said. Russian state media said on Sunday that Ukrainian long-range drones had set fire to the Kstovo refinery in Nizhny Novgorod oblast. This came soon after a major strike against another large refinery in Samara oblast, owned by the Russian state energy company Rosneft. US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to resume this month, having been effectively frozen since the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran in February.

US Patriot Missile Sale to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the situation. Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Ukraine would stop hitting Russian oil refineries if Washington provided Kyiv with powerful Patriot interceptor missiles. Speaking to Fox News, Zelenskyy said: We said that if you want us not to attack Russia's refineries, they have not to attack our energy system. Another alternative, give us Patriot missiles, we will find money, not just aid.

Zelenskyy said if Washington provided the missile systems for one month, Kyiv would cease attacks on Russian refineries for the same period. The Trump administration on Friday green-lit the sale of 500 Patriots to Ukraine, the state department said, but the Ukrainian president warned deliveries could take years. Ukrainian authorities have been warning for weeks that their supplies of interceptor missiles were dwindling.