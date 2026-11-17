Ukraine targets the Crimean bridge again as Russia strikes Kyiv's North and South bridges, disrupting heat and water. Diplomatic talks continue with US and European allies.

Ukrainian forces launched a second consecutive attack on the Crimean bridge linking the annexed peninsula to mainland Russia, following Russia n strikes on major infrastructure in Kyiv. The coordinated strikes highlight the escalating intensity of the conflict on day 1,728, with both sides targeting symbolic and critical assets. Ukrainian authorities confirmed damage to the bridge after traffic was suspended by Moscow-installed governor Sergey Aksyonov. Meanwhile, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that Russia n missiles hit Kyiv's North and South bridges, causing significant disruptions to the city's essential services.

Infrastructure Strikes Disrupt Daily Life

The Ukrainian drone strike on the Crimean bridge occurred on Tuesday, marking the second day in a row that the strategic crossing has been targeted. Ukraine maintains that the bridge is a legitimate military target and has attempted to destroy it at least twice previously. In response, Russian forces conducted an overnight missile attack late on Monday that damaged critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital. Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated on Telegram that preliminary information confirmed hits on both the North and South bridges just before midnight local time. Air defense units were actively engaged in the city after the Ukrainian air force warned of incoming threats.

Also read Albanese stands by Ukraine but won't rule out photo with Putin

Heating And Water Systems Damaged

The Russian strikes on Kyiv's bridges resulted in immediate and widespread disruptions for residents of the capital. Vitali Klitschko reported that critical infrastructure systems were damaged, leading to the loss of heating and water supplies in several districts. Witnesses described a series of loud explosions throughout the night as the attacks unfolded. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged citizens to pay close attention to missile danger alerts overnight and throughout the following day. He emphasized that Russia must understand that every act of aggression would be met with a proportional and just response from Ukrainian forces.

Diplomatic Efforts Resume In Berlin

Amidst the heavy fighting, diplomatic channels remained active with high-level negotiations involving multiple international powers. President Zelenskyy held new online talks with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, alongside representatives from European nations. These discussions followed a meeting in Abu Dhabi less than a week prior, where US, Ukrainian, and Russian officials engaged for the first time in nine months. Zelenskyy described the talks as not easy but constructive, expressing hope that these efforts would not be in vain. The participants agreed to meet in Berlin for future negotiations with the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine.

Advertisement

North Korea Weapon Concerns Rise

President Zelenskyy also raised serious concerns regarding the involvement of North Korea in the conflict, citing reports from Ukraine's HUR main intelligence directorate. He warned that North Korea is using ballistic missiles in this war, which makes its weapons more effective and creates additional challenges for the entire region around Korea. Zelenskyy described this development as extremely dangerous, noting that it poses risks beyond just Ukraine. He called on European allies to send more weapons to enable Ukraine to respond on equal terms to these escalating threats.

International Financial Support Moves Forward

Financial assistance for Ukraine continues to progress despite the ongoing hostilities. The International Monetary Fund announced that it made important progress in discussions with Ukrainian authorities regarding a staff-level agreement. This agreement would unlock $1.6 billion in funds for Kyiv once financing assurances had been secured. The IMF stated that its staff and Ukrainian officials are working with international partners to secure these assurances. This support is deemed necessary due to the expected longer duration of the war and the resulting strain on Ukraine's economy.