Ukraine Under Heavy Attack: Russian Strikes Kill 22, Thousands Shelter in Kyiv Metro

Russian attacks have killed at least 22 people across Ukraine overnight, with thousands seeking shelter in Kyiv's metro stations. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned of further attacks, and Ukraine's air force has reported a large-scale assault involving 73 missiles and 656 drones.

Russia n attacks killed at least 22 people across Ukraine overnight. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned more attacks could follow. 41,000 people have sheltered in Kyiv 's metro stations overnight - including 4,500 children and pets - as Russia n bombardment saw air raid sirens throughout the city.

Kyiv's metro - 46 stations across the city - has become an emergency refuge for the capital under bombardment. Russia's defence ministry said the strikes targeted military production sites and denied targeting civilians. The strike, which Ukrainian officials said involved 73 missiles and 656 drones, was the third heavy assault on the capital in under a month.

Russia has targeted Ukraine's power supply and infrastructure in a war more than four years old, while Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian oil facilities. The Kremlin warned that it intended systematic strikes on targets in Kyiv in response to a drone attack on a dormitory in Ukraine's Russian-held region of Luhansk, which killed 21. Authorities said 16 people - including two children - died in the south-eastern city of Dnipro when a four-storey apartment building collapsed.

Seven were killed in Kyiv. Anastasia, a Kyiv resident whose building was damaged in the attack, described a loud and terrifying night huddled in her bathroom before evacuating. All the windows were blown out completely; there are no windows at all. It wasn't just one explosion here all night, she told Agence France-Presse.

The night here was just a nightmare. Over 40,000 people have sheltered in Kyiv metro stations overnight during an air raid alert. Another resident, Olha Mudra, spoke to Reuters at the site of one strike with her six-year-old daughter Natalia, her face and clothes covered in dust. Kyiv's metro has become an emergency refuge for the capital under bombardment.

Kyiv Metro said more than 41,000 people, including almost 4,500 children, sheltered in its subway network during the shelling. Kyiv Metro said it was the highest number of people sheltered in the metro during a night-time air raid in recent years. This is the highest number of people in the metro during a nighttime air raid in recent years, Kyiv Metro said.

During an air raid alert, 46 underground metro stations operate in shelter-in-place mode, and all lobbies are open for entry without exception. There are usually fewer people at central stations during an air raid alert.

Therefore, the metro recommends using them in times of danger, if possible. Kyiv Metro advised people seeking shelter not to bring bulky items or tents so that more people could use the space, and asked passengers to be considerate of staff working through the night to keep the network running. It also advised those sheltering to bring warm clothes, blankets and sleeping mats, noting the underground temperature sits at 17 to 18 degrees.

Kyiv Metro have urged residents to bring warm clothes if they plan to shelter and to demonstrate understanding with the metro workers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was a brutal strike and warned that intelligence suggested Russia could launch a new assault for the second night in a row. According to our intelligence, another large-scale attack may occur tonight, he said in his nightly video address, urging residents to listen to air raid alerts.

Unfortunately, the current level of supplies for our air defence does not enable us to intercept a significant portion of the missiles, he said. Zelenskyy said he had written to United States President Donald Trump and US Congress the previous week, asking for air defence systems. This was a large-scale attack and an absolutely clear statement from Russia: if Ukraine is not protected from ballistic and other missile strikes, these attacks will continue, Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Ukraine's air force said the attack included 33 hard-to-shoot-down ballistic missiles and eight Zircon hypersonic missiles - believed to be the largest number of the weapon used in a single attack during the war. In Kyiv, at least nine high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a clinic, offices and administrative buildings were damaged. The attack cut power to 140,000 residents, power company DTEK said.

In Odesa, a maternity hospital was struck while women were in labour and newborns were inside, though authorities reported no casualties. Fifteen people, including a child, were wounded in the eastern city of Kharkiv that lies near the Russian border, according to the mayor, Igor Terekhov





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