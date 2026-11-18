Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping meet in Shenzhen to discuss Ukraine and global stability. European allies express anxiety over their exclusion from major power negotiations.

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping convened in Shenzhen on Thursday for high-stakes diplomacy that has triggered significant alarm across European capitals. The meeting, which occurred on the sidelines of a summit for Pacific-coast nations, placed the leaders of two aspiring superpowers and one established giant in direct conversation. The exclusion of European democracies from this critical dialogue has raised immediate concerns about the future of Ukraine and the stability of the international order.

Shenzhen Summit Dynamics and Goals

The primary objective of the trilateral gathering included safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations. Donald Trump indicated that the conversation would cover denuclearization, Iran, trade, and what he described as his favorite subject, Ukraine. Vladimir Putin seeks to repair his international image after being dismissed by Barack Obama in 2014 as a geopolitical B-list leader. The US president now projects an image of parity with the world's two genuine superpowers, a move that Vladimir Medinsky characterized as a win for Russia regardless of substantive outcomes.

Also read Trump, Xi and Putin to Meet at APEC Summit in Shenzhen in Unprecedented Trilateral Talks

Vladimir Medinsky Dismisses European Role

Vladimir Medinsky, serving as Russia's chief negotiator, openly accused European representatives of lacking serious intent to find solutions to the ongoing conflict. He dismissed the European delegation to the Gulf as tourists who might as well chat in the hotel bar. This comment serves as standard Kremlin trolling but highlights a deeper strategic insecurity. Jared Kushner, one of Donald Trump's envoys, recently stated that a deal could not be done without Europeans being at the table. However, Russia's stance suggests a preference for direct great-power negotiations that sideline traditional allies.

Yalta Analogy and European Anxiety

The image of three leaders calibrating the balance of global power has been compared to the Yalta Conference in February 1945. That historical event involved Franklin Roosevelt, Joseph Stalin, and Winston Churchill drawing up plans for the postwar era. For many Europeans, Yalta conjures memories of cynical partition and eastern nations condemned to decades of Soviet captivity. The fear in Kyiv is that Vladimir Putin will use his privileged access to Donald Trump's ear to pour in poisonous theories about the origins of the Ukraine war. This narrative includes twisted claims of NATO provocation and the need for Europe to stop wasting money and US military hardware on a losing cause.

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European Strategic Insecurity and Brexit

The exclusion of European democracies probes a deep strategic insecurity that has plagued the continent for years. European allies have asserted their rights to be part of any peace process but have not found a way to turn that entitlement into a collective position. The institutional and economic foundations of European influence are currently under assault. Donald Trump's administration is protectionist and nationalist, while the MAGA ideology casts liberal democratic Europe as a moribund civilization erasing itself with mass immigration. China treats Europe as a bundle of consumers for manufactured exports whose politicians usually defer to Washington by default.

PM Criticizes Brexit Geopolitical Impact

European electorates may despise Donald Trump and fear Vladimir Putin, but they are not all comfortable with the choices that follow if the remedy is a shift in budget priorities to higher defense spending. A lot of European politics in recent years has been driven with a longing eye on the rear view mirror. The prime minister expanded his criticism of Brexit from the economic to the geopolitical arena during a speech on Monday. He described the decision as the first domino to fall in a pattern of global fragmentation that leaves Europe vulnerable to authoritarian influence.