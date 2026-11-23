A suspected Ukrainian drone strike severely damaged the Russian corvette Merkury in Benghazi, Libya, setting off explosions and a port fire, as Ukraine also struck a Russian cargo ship and a tanker in the Baltic Sea.

A suspected Ukrainian drone strike has engulfed a Russia n warship in flames off the coast of Libya, setting off a series of explosions from its ammunition stores.

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Warship in Libya

The attack severely damaged the Merkury, a Russian corvette that was refuelling in Benghazi, and started a fire at the port. Officials said they believed Ukrainian forces launched several sea drones from a base in western Libya. Two hit the warship in Benghazi while others were intercepted. The port is controlled by the Libyan National Army, the breakaway regime that has a cooperation agreement with Russia.

Also read Ukraine war briefing: European leaders react with anger and alarm after Russian missiles crash in Poland

Social media posts from Ukrainian accounts on X appeared to show the Merkury being hit before dawn on Sunday, which is Sunday afternoon Australian Eastern Daylight Time. The initial attack was followed by a series of blasts, suspected to be the explosion of ammunition stores. Satellite images showed the capsized Russian navy corvette Merkury following the strike at a naval base in Benghazi on Sunday. The strike appeared to mark another widening in the Ukraine war.

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It came after a Russian tanker was struck by drones in the Baltic Sea a day earlier, forcing its crew to abandon the vessel. At least one Ukrainian sea drone also appeared to hit a Russian cargo ship at sea off the coast of Benghazi during daylight hours on Sunday. Ukrainian posts named that target as the Ascalon, which is subject to sanctions for carrying military supplies to Russian ports.

In the Baltic, the Finnish government named Ukraine as the likely source of a Saturday drone strike against the Sparta II. That is a cargo vessel owned by Russian entities that was carrying containers to the Russian port city of Kaliningrad. Rescuers ships tried to extinguish a fire in the Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland on Sunday, according to a photo released by the Finnish Border Guard.

Ukraine Demonstrates Ability to Strike Far Beyond Territory

There was no immediate statement from the Ukrainian government or its defence officials about the attacks. While western Libya is ruled by a government in Tripoli that is recognised by the United Nations, the east and south of the country is controlled by the Libyan National Army. The display of Ukraine apparent ability to strike far beyond its own territory comes as another wave of Russian strikes hit civilian targets in Kyiv and other cities.

A Russian drone strike on Kyiv on Sunday killed at least three people and injured four others at a five-storey apartment building in the capital. In the southern city of Odesa on Sunday, a Russian strike on the electricity grid put more strain on essential services and heating as winter approaches. Firefighters worked after a Russian attack in Dymer, in the Kyiv region, on Sunday, and residents stood near a car damaged in the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Russian forces had launched 2700 attack drones, about 1460 glide bombs and 165 missiles against Ukraine over the previous week. He warned again of a shortage of Patriot interceptors that could shoot down Russian missiles. He declared it was difficult to understand why the US had delayed the air defence supplies.

Zelensky said in a Telegram post that the US should approve the transfer of Patriot interceptors that were being funded by a NATO initiative known as PURL, which stands for Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List. Many countries, including Australia, have contributed to PURL over recent years. The missile interceptors are paid for by European allies, not American taxpayers.

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Zelensky Warns of Delays in Patriot Interceptor Supplies

Against this backdrop, it is particularly difficult to understand the delays in the delivery of anti-ballistic systems to Ukraine, Zelensky said in his Telegram post. We need to strengthen our defences. Trump has spoken in the past about allowing more Patriot missiles to be sent to Ukraine, and has also talked of approving an agreement for Ukraine to manufacture the interceptors, but the supplies have slowed.

Zelensky has warned of delays to Patriot supplies since October, but the slowdown is yet to be resolved. His comment came hours after US President Donald Trump posted a photograph on social media showing himself shaking hands with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin beneath a message saying: My Friend. Trump shared the image on TruthSocial.

Trump Criticised for Calling Putin a Friend

Trump received pointed criticism for describing Putin as his friend with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen last week, ahead of his social media post on Sunday saying the same thing. Zelensky told CNN it was up to the American president to decide how to describe Putin, but he added: For us, he is an enemy. For us, he is a killer. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted on X last Thursday: God, protect us from such friends.

The following day, he posted a photograph of himself with Zelensky and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, adding: True friendship. The leader of the Democrats in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, responded by saying Putin had abducted tens of thousands of children, killed tens of thousands of civilians, targeted civilian infrastructure across Ukraine and detained Americans wrongfully. Donald Trump considers him a friend. Embarrassing, despicable, and quite frankly pathetic, Schumer posted.

Senate Democrats will always stand with Ukraine and against Putin and autocratic dictators around the world. The Democrats will have a majority in the Senate from early January, when the chamber is expected to sit with its new members after the midterm elections this month.