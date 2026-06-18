Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Moscow Oil Depot, Disrupts Capital and Exposes Russian Economic Vulnerability

A Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot near Moscow triggered a massive explosion, disrupting flights and highlighting Ukraine's capability to strike deep inside Russia. The attack, part of a campaign against Russian energy infrastructure, aims to pressure the Kremlin economically and politically amid the ongoing war.

A drone strike on a Moscow oil depot has set off a fiery blast that sent the lid of a storage tank high into the air, in a new demonstration of Ukraine's ability to reach targets deep inside Russia.

The explosion spread flames and black smoke throughout the facility on the outskirts of the Russian capital, inflicting economic pain on the Kremlin by hampering its ability to generate revenue from oil exports. Ukrainian leaders cited the attack as a warning to the Russian people about the threat they faced if Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to negotiate a peace deal.

This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities, and another important result of our warriors' work against facilities that sustain Russia's war machine, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine has described its attacks as sanctions on the Russian economy, but Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko also noted that Russia was seeing the consequences of its attempt to export war.

As Russia remains uninterested in ending the war, Ukraine will continue to deprive Moscow of the tools it uses to wage it, she said. Russia believed war was something it could export. Ukraine's ever-expanding strikes on Russia's oil industry are ensuring that the consequences are brought home. One of the most popular questions asked by Muscovites this morning is 'What is going on?

' he posted. I can answer. Your country started a war of aggression against ours. For years, it has been killing our people.

Now that you know what's going on, ask Putin when he is planning to end it. A Kremlin aide denied on Thursday that the battlefield situation was shifting in Ukraine's favour and said US President Donald Trump. There was no immediate comment from President Vladimir Putin, who was hosting leaders from South-East Asia at a summit in the city of Kazan.

Moscow has been hit by drones since as far back as May 2023, when two of them reached the Kremlin itself, without causing damage. Until now, such attacks had scarcely intruded on everyday life in the city of 13 million people. On Thursday, however, there was major disruption across the capital. Flights were suspended at all Moscow airports and traffic halted on the highway around the city near the refinery.

Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow's busiest, was evacuated. A photo released by Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyev's official Telegram channel of damage after a Ukrainian drone attack. A Moscow news channel reported that suburban residents said a shower of rain had left spots and smears of oil on cars and window sills. In a sign of the broader economic impact of Ukrainian attacks, gasoline shortages have emerged in some parts of the country in recent weeks.

Russia, the world's third-biggest oil producer and a major oil and fuel exporter, is set to import fuel by sea this month, industry sources have told Reuters. Moscow authorities said the petrol situation in and around the capital was normal, but the federal anti-monopoly watchdog asked a major retailer to explain why it had hiked prices by 19 per cent in the past week for the most popular grade of gasoline





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