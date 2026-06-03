Ukrainian Drone Strikes on St Petersburg Disrupt Russia's Economic Forum

Ukraine launched drone strikes on energy and military sites in St Petersburg as Russia's flagship economic forum opened, embarrassing the Kremlin and showcasing Kyiv's long-range strike capabilities.

Ukrainian drones struck energy and military sites in St Petersburg early on Wednesday, hours before international guests gathered for the city's flagship economic forum, in a blow to Vladimir Putin.

Several long-range drones crashed into oil storage facilities after Russian air defenses tried unsuccessfully to shoot them down. There were loud explosions and black smoke rose high above the city from the blazing oil terminal. The attack also struck the Kronstadt naval base and shipyard in Leningrad oblast, the port home to Russia's Baltic fleet. Vessels were reportedly damaged.

The strikes will be deeply embarrassing for the Kremlin, taking place about 10 miles from the forum, where Putin is due to make a keynote speech on Friday. Guests arrived for Wednesday's opening ceremony under a pall of thick smoke. Others were unable to fly in after St Petersburg's airport was temporarily closed. About 20,000 visitors from 130 countries are expected to attend the three-day annual summit, which has been described as Russia's answer to Davos.

They include former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder, far-right American influencer Candace Owens, and the Tate brothers. Donald Trump has sent an official US delegation led by Rodney Mims Cook Jr., who is overseeing the president's controversial White House ballroom extension and chairs the US Commission of Fine Arts. Another guest is former Hollywood actor and Putin supporter Steven Seagal. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writing on social media, said the strike was the latest example of Ukraine's long-range sanctions.

He said drones had hit important facilities on Russian territory, including the Petersburg oil terminal, the Kronstadt base, and a factory producing weapons in the Tambov region. Zelenskyy noted that the oil trans-shipment facility, one of the largest on Russia's Baltic sea coast, was about 1,100 km (680 miles) from Ukraine's state border.

'I thank our warriors for their precision. Ukraine's plan for long-range sanctions is being implemented exactly as needed to bring peace closer,' he said. Gleeful Ukrainian officials shared footage of the attacks, which showed drones buzzing noisily above St Petersburg's skyline.

'The Petersburg forum is opening with a nice plume of black smoke in the background after Ukrainian strikes,' posted Serhiy Sternenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister. The strikes came after a Russian aerial assault killed 23 people across Ukraine and injured scores more, prompting Zelenskyy to renew his plea - made in a letter last week to the White House - for the US to provide Kyiv with more Patriot interceptor missiles.

In recent months, Ukraine has waged an increasingly successful aerial campaign to disrupt Russia's economy. Long-range drones have hit ports and oil storage facilities, military factories, and airbases. They have blown up tankers and trucks on a crucial road connecting occupied southern Ukraine with Crimea, leading to fuel shortages across the peninsula. In the past, Russia has used the St Petersburg forum to court western investors.

Since Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, most have stayed away. The Kremlin has instead invited close regional and other allies, including this year the presidents of Uzbekistan and Tanzania, alongside ministers from Cuba, Belarus, and Saudi Arabia. Moscow's economy envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, described the forum as a gathering of sovereign countries. He criticized globalist rivals who took part in the annual Davos gathering in Switzerland in January.

'The countries of the global south are actively moving toward partnership with Russia and will be strongly represented,' he said. The attack underscores Ukraine's growing capability to strike deep into Russian territory, challenging Moscow's narrative of a secure homeland. It also highlights the strategic importance of targeting energy infrastructure to undermine Russia's war funding. As the forum continues, the symbolism of black smoke over St Petersburg will likely dominate discussions, with Western media focusing on the Kremlin's diminished prestige.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy continues to press for more advanced air defense systems to counter Russian missile barrages that devastate Ukrainian cities. The conflict shows no signs of abating, with both sides seeking to inflict maximum damage on each other's economic and military assets. The St Petersburg strike, coming at such a high-profile event, serves as a stark reminder that the war is not confined to Ukraine's borders





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