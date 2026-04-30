Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4: The Perfect Outdoor Speaker Now at a 30% Discount

The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4, a top-rated portable speaker known for its durability and exceptional sound quality, is now available at a 30% discount on Amazon Australia. Ideal for outdoor adventures, this waterproof and dustproof speaker offers 360-degree sound and up to 14 hours of playtime, making it a must-have for travelers and campers.

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers—a highly acclaimed portable speaker has just received a significant price cut, making it an irresistible deal for anyone who loves spending time in nature.

The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 is being hailed as an essential companion for travelers, campers, and anyone embarking on outdoor escapades. With its rugged, waterproof construction, powerful bass, and 360-degree sound projection, this speaker is built to withstand harsh weather conditions, accidental drops, and even provides up to 14 hours of uninterrupted playback on a single charge. Normally priced at $149.95, the WONDERBOOM 4 is now available for just $105 at Amazon Australia, offering a substantial discount of 30 percent.

As the colder months approach and camping gear is dusted off, this budget-friendly speaker has already gained immense popularity, with over 50 units sold since the sale began. One satisfied customer raves, The sound quality of this speaker is exceptional. It connects effortlessly to any device and is ready to use right out of the box. Thanks to its compact and lightweight design, the WONDERBOOM 4 is the perfect travel companion, seamlessly transitioning between indoor and outdoor use.

Its waterproof, dustproof, and even floatproof capabilities mean you can enjoy music by the river, in the bath, or even in the shower without any concerns. However, the standout feature is undoubtedly the Outdoor Boost mode, which enhances stereo sound in noisy, open environments, making it ideal for camping trips or backyard gatherings. With up to 14 hours of battery life, you can enjoy extended playtime without worrying about recharging.

Early adopters of this bargain have already expressed their enthusiasm, with one reviewer calling it their favorite speaker for travel and on-the-go entertainment. Another shopper praises its ease of use, stating, Very good, liked the color. Meets its purpose—easy to connect, straightforward instructions, and now charges with USB-C. Perfect for picnics or group events to set the mood. A third buyer shares their positive experience, saying, I bought this for my parents.

They absolutely love it. It delivers impressive sound and holds a charge well. They play it for hours. This limited-time offer at Amazon Australia is expected to end soon, so don’t miss out on securing this fantastic deal before it’s gone





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Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 Portable Speaker Outdoor Adventures Amazon Australia Waterproof Speaker

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