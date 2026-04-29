Ultramarathon Swimmer Shatters World Record in Crocodile-Infested River

Andy Donaldson sets a new world record by completing a 55km swim through Western Australia’s Upper Ord River in 11 hours and 51 minutes, overcoming extreme heat, dehydration, and mental fatigue. Despite the river’s crocodile population, Donaldson humorously notes the only Crocs he saw were his coach’s shoes. The achievement marks another milestone in his open-water swimming career, which includes multiple world records and charitable contributions to mental health organizations.

Andy Donaldson, a 35-year-old ultramarathon athlete, has shattered a world record by completing a grueling 55km swim through the crocodile-infested waters of Western Australia’s Upper Ord River.

The journey, which began at Lake Argyle and ended at Kununurra’s Diversion Dam, took Donaldson just 11 hours and 51 minutes—beating the previous record set by Simone Blaser in 2024 by over four hours. Despite the river’s reputation for freshwater crocodiles, Donaldson humorously noted that the only Crocs he encountered were the shoes his coach wore. The swim was a test of endurance, with Donaldson battling extreme heat, dehydration, and muscle cramps, particularly during the final 10 kilometers.

I felt like I was carrying an elephant on my back, he said, describing the mental and physical toll of the last stretch. The final five kilometers felt like it was never ending. Donaldson, who grew up in Scotland before moving to Australia in 2013, initially pursued Olympic swimming but transitioned to open-water competitions after his Olympic dreams faded.

His career shift proved successful, with victories in events like the Rottnest Channel swim in 2021 and multiple world records, including the 45km Manhattan Island circumnavigation and the 170km Bahrain Swim Challenge. Unlike the hypothermia risks in colder waters, Donaldson faced the opposite challenge in the 28°C waters of the Ord River, where heat and dehydration were the primary threats.

There’s a myth that you don’t sweat when you swim, but you certainly do, he explained, noting that he likely lost several kilos of body weight from fluid loss. Despite the pain, Donaldson pushed through, emphasizing that the mind often gives up before the body does. While he has yet to decide on his next challenge, he plans to take time to reflect and celebrate his achievement with those who supported him.

His previous swims have raised funds for mental health charities, including the Black Dog Institute and the Kai-Fella Foundation, for which he serves as an ambassador





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ultramarathon Swimming World Record Crocodiles Endurance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paralympic swimmer Alexa Leary calls for traumatic brain injury awareness dayAlexa Leary sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) after a cycling accident at age 19. The two-time Paralympic gold medallist turned author is calling for a day to recognise TBI and the unique challenges it brings.

Read more »

A river goddess, April snowfall and King’s Day celebrations: photos of the dayThe Guardian’s picture editors select photographs from around the world

Read more »

Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ could be leaching into Brisbane River from industrial site“That’s a truly dangerous level … It’s like a lightning bolt of ‘my God this is very, very serious’.”

Read more »

Ultramarathon swimmer attempts record swim in Australian river with large crocodile populationT﻿he world record holder is attempting a 55km swim, but may have a few companions along the way.

Read more »

Ultra-swimmer Andy Donaldson sets world record with 55km Ord River challengeAndy Donaldson took less than 12 hours to swim the challenging 55-kilometre course down the Upper Ord River in Western Australia's north.

Read more »

Ultramarathon swimmer sets record pace in 55km swim on crocodile-filled Australian riverAndy Donaldson completes journey on WA’s Ord River in under 12 hours and says risk of wildlife is always ‘nerve-racking’

Read more »