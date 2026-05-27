Uluru Dialogue Co-Chairs Renew Call for Voice as National Reconciliation Week Begins

Pat Anderson and Megan Davis mark the start of National Reconciliation Week by reiterating the need for a First Nations Voice to Parliament, noting that problems facing Indigenous communities have worsened since the 2023 referendum.

Indigenous Uluru Dialogue co-chairs Pat Anderson and Megan Davis have marked the start of National Reconciliation Week by renewing their call for a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

They stood alongside the 6.2 million Australians who voted yes in the 2023 referendum, despite the proposal not passing. The Uluru Statement from the Heart, issued on May 26, 2017, called for a Voice to Parliament, constitutional recognition, a Makarrata Commission for treaty-making, and truth-telling about Australia's colonial history. The statement argued that structural reform was essential to achieve self-determination and address Indigenous disadvantage, including high rates of incarceration and child removal.

The Uluru Dialogue, the group of First Nations leaders who crafted the statement, described it nine years ago as an olive branch to the Australian people to move forward as a nation. Since the referendum, the co-chairs noted that the problems facing Indigenous communities have not disappeared but have become further entrenched and, in some respects, drastically worse.

They highlighted that governments continue to announce policies, reviews, and programs without proper consultation with Indigenous communities, demonstrating that the need for a Voice has not diminished. Marking Reconciliation Week, the St Vincent de Paul Society emphasized that many of the people it supports are Indigenous, reflecting the impact of intergenerational disadvantage in housing, income, and access to essential services.

The charity's president, Mark Gaetani, stated that in line with this year's theme, All In for Reconciliation, the society urges Australians to listen to Indigenous voices and support solutions shaped by their communities. He said that this is the only way the nation can close the gap between most Australians and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. He stressed the importance of trusting community elders and funding what they know will work.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese campaigned for the Voice, which was defeated in the 2023 referendum with more than 60 percent of Australians voting no. Aunty Munya Andrews, co-director of Evolve Communities, a group providing cultural awareness and reconciliation training, warned that Australia is entering a dangerous new phase of division. She expressed concern about the recent public backlash against Welcome to Country ceremonies, which she described as an act of reconciliation that invites people to come together through a shared love of Country.

She argued that the narrative portraying such ceremonies as divisive is misguided and threatens reconciliation efforts. The ongoing challenges underscore the importance of National Reconciliation Week as a time for reflection and action. The Uluru Dialogue continues to advocate for a Voice, emphasizing that listening to Indigenous communities is not only a matter of justice but also a practical way to improve outcomes. Without structural change, the gap in life expectancy, education, and employment will persist.

The co-chairs call on all Australians to engage with the Uluru Statement and commit to the journey of reconciliation. They believe that despite the referendum loss, the movement for recognition and justice remains strong. The week serves as a reminder that reconciliation is an ongoing process requiring sustained effort from governments, organizations, and individuals.

As communities across the country hold events and discussions, the message from First Nations leaders is clear: the path forward must be guided by Indigenous voices and perspectives. Only through genuine partnership can Australia heal the wounds of the past and build a future where all citizens are valued and included. The Uluru Dialogue remains committed to this vision, inviting Australians to join them in making it a reality.

Reconciliation Week provides an opportunity to educate, reflect, and take meaningful steps toward unity. The call for a Voice may have been rejected at the ballot box, but the need for change has never been more urgent. The co-chairs urge everyone to listen, learn, and act in solidarity with First Nations peoples. The work of reconciliation continues, and every Australian has a role to play





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Voice To Parliament National Reconciliation Week Indigenous Disadvantage Uluru Statement Referendum Defeat

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