UN Blacklists Israel and Russia for Conflict-Related Sexual Violence

A new UN report adds Israel and Russia to a blacklist for sexual violence in conflict, detailing systematic abuse against Palestinians and Ukrainians, and highlighting obstruction of investigations and denial of responsibility.

The United Nations has added Israel and Russia to a blacklist for sexual violence in conflict, based on verified reports of abuse spanning multiple years.

The UN documented 31 cases of sexual violence against Palestinian men, women, and children from the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank between 2023 and 2025. Israeli forces were implicated in repeated gang-rapes and the use of sexual violence as a method of torture. Other violations included rape with objects, attempted rape, attacks on genitalia, targeted shooting at genitals, unwanted touching of breasts and genitals, forced nudity, and threats of rape.

Investigators noted that these verified incidents were indicative of broader patterns rather than a complete accounting of conflict-related sexual violence, due to significant restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities on UN access and investigations. Similarly, Russia obstructed UN inquiries into what was described as systemic sexual violence against Ukrainians. Russian forces barred monitors from accessing prisoners of war and detained civilians, creating formidable barriers to fact-finding.

Despite these obstacles, the UN verified 310 cases of abuse, including rape and gang-rape, genital mutilation, and the application of electric shocks to genitalia. In two-thirds of these Russian cases, multiple forms of sexual violence were employed, and more than half of survivors endured repeated attacks. Most survivors were interviewed in Ukrainian-held territory after their release. Both Israel and Russia have officially denied that their military forces engage in sexual violence.

In reaction to the blacklisting, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, announced that Israel had cut ties with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Danon claimed that Israel had submitted evidence and detailed responses to every allegation but did not make any proof public. Israel has also refused access to the International Committee of the Red Cross for detainees since October 2023. The comprehensive UN report lists 77 countries and armed groups implicated in conflict-related sexual violence.

Its findings were leaked by Israeli diplomats ahead of the official release, and the full document subsequently appeared online via a US news outlet. The report identified a sharp rise in conflict-related sexual violence from 2024 onward, characterized by extreme brutality and a predominant targeting of women and girls. Israel and Russia diverge from this pattern by also targeting men.

The UN documented nine cases of rape by Israeli forces, primarily involving men or boys from Gaza, occurring in detention centers or during interrogations. One specific incident took place in a police station in the Gush Etzion settlement in the occupied West Bank. Perpetrators included Israeli soldiers, prison officers, and members of an elite police counter-terror unit.

These abuses are part of a broader context where far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has promoted a "prison revolution" and caused a diplomatic crisis by publishing footage of Israeli security forces. Such forms of abuse have been routinely reported against Palestinian prisoners in Israel. Following the release of some activists, at least 15 reported sexual assault in custody, including rape.

The UN previously added Hamas to the sexual violence blacklist for its actions during the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel and for subsequent abuse of hostages in Gaza. Hamas has not recognized any cases of sexual violence or held alleged perpetrators responsible. The report also found that Ukrainian forces have committed conflict-related sexual violence, verifying 31 incidents since 2022, mostly before 2025, including beating of genitals, electric shocks, and forced nudity.

The Ukrainian government granted access to independent monitors and lawyers and is working to strengthen laws to address such violence. The full picture underscores a global crisis of sexual violence in conflict, with state and non-state actors alike perpetrating atrocities, often with impunity, while obstructing international attempts to prosecute them





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