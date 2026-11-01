UN Chief Urges Full Fossil Fuel Phase-Out at COP31 as Australia Faces Criticism

UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls for a full fossil fuel phase-out and windfall profit taxes at COP31 in Antalya, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promotes electrification and renewable energy progress amid criticism over coal and gas expansion.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged countries to fully phase out fossil fuels and increase climate ambition at COP31, saying the conference must do more than the electrification focus promoted by Turkey and Australia.

His comments came before Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the leaders summit in Antalya, Turkey, on Wednesday local time. Guterres is making his final addresses to a major UN event before his term ends next month. He said it is long past time to stop treating the transition away from fossil fuels as taboo or intractable. He said COP31 must move from discussing the transition to organising it, financing it and delivering it.

Also read Chris Bowen's Titan Task at COP31 as Australia Misses Host Bid

Guterres thanked Brazil for its leadership and said the conference must leave Antalya with clear next steps to advance the road map. He encouraged current and future COP presidencies to carry the work forward. He said the world must be given reason to believe in the commitment made in Dubai to transition away from fossil fuels. Albanese told the summit that Australia was playing its part as a renewable energy and climate action leader.

Advertisement

He said it was an historic moment for his country and that Australia was proud to play a leading role with Turkey in climate negotiations. He also said Australia was proud to fight for the interests of its Pacific family. Albanese said COP31 must be where cooperation delivers practical results. He listed unlocking investment in clean energy technologies, accelerating electrification, speeding up action for oceans, and unlocking climate finance for those who need it most.

Guterres Criticises Electrification Focus, Calls for Fossil Fuel Phase-Out

But Guterres appeared to signal to Australia and Turkey that their approach was not enough. Australia's Climate Minister Chris Bowen and COP31 president Turkish Climate Minister Murat Kurum are calling on more than 190 nations to rapidly ramp up electrification instead of focusing on fossil fuels, hoping to avoid a bitter fight. In a second speech on Wednesday, Guterres reinforced his message by saying fossil fuels must go the way of the dinosaurs.

Guterres said the case for fossil fuels was collapsing as global conflicts created price shocks and insecurity for three-quarters of the world's population living in countries that import coal, oil and gas. He said eliminating fossil fuels will not happen on its own, noting the dinosaurs did not have a lobby but fossil fuels do. Guterres said that means no new coal and no new oil and gas infrastructure that puts 1.5 degrees further out of reach.

Australian Leaders Respond to Guterres' Call for Climate Ambition

He also called for slashing methane emissions and said those who profit most from fossil fuels must help foot the bill for the damage they have caused. He said it is time for governments to tax windfall profits and use them to help vulnerable countries recover, adding that polluters must pay. Australian Conservation Foundation chief executive Adam Bandt, the former Greens leader at the conference, said Guterres's comments could be read as criticism of Australia.

He said the UN secretary-general and last year's COP president Brazil have put coal, oil and gas squarely on the agenda in Turkey. Bandt said they are saying it is not enough to talk about renewables and electrification if you are also opening new coal and gas mines. Bandt said Australia is getting called out and the bar is now set for the summit.

Advertisement

He said Australia and Turkey must deliver a concrete road map for getting out of coal and gas. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the discovery of two new oil fields on the eve of the conference in Antalya. Australia has faced criticism from climate activists and some Pacific leaders for continued fossil fuel exports and expanded coal and gas extraction.

Australia's Dual Role: Climate Leader and Fossil Fuel Exporter Under Scrutiny

As Bowen prepared to leave for Turkey last week, a group of 500 climate scientists and experts distributed an open letter to Albanese. The letter said Australia cannot credibly lead on climate abroad nor ensure national or regional security while it expands coal and gas at home. At the same time, the Coalition and One Nation have attacked the government over its net zero policies and spending on Bowen's role as president of negotiations.

Albanese quoted 13-year-old Tuvalu school student Melelusi Sokotia as he advocated for Pacific nations on Wednesday while promoting Australia's record. He said Australia is playing its part, its target is ambitious, its progress is strong and its successes are significant. He said that in just six years Australia has doubled renewables generation, which now accounts for half its electricity mix.

Albanese added that Australia has one of the largest rooftop solar and battery markets in the world, with more than 600,000 home batteries installed in the past year alone. In response to Albanese's address, Nicki Hutley from the Climate Council said electrification was the right plan and Australians were backing it by taking up rooftop solar and electric cars. But she said building renewables while approving new coal and gas is like filling the bath with the plug pulled out.

She said the Prime Minister is right that Pacific neighbours are asking for help, and they have been clear that means cutting climate pollution from coal, oil and gas.