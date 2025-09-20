UN Climate Chief Urges Nations to Embrace Low-Carbon Growth Despite Shortfalls in Climate Commitments

Despite anticipated shortcomings in countries' climate commitments, the UN's climate chief is urging nations to seize the economic benefits of a green transition. While current plans may not meet the Paris Agreement's goals, the shift towards low-carbon industries presents significant opportunities for economic dividends and global progress.

The global economy stands to gain significantly from the ongoing transition towards a low-carbon future, a fact emphasized by Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change . In a recent appeal to world leaders gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly, Stiell highlighted the immense economic dividends that await nations that actively embrace this shift.

While acknowledging that current climate commitments are likely to fall short of the ambitious goals set by the Paris Agreement, Stiell remains optimistic about the potential to reset economies and capitalize on the advantages of green growth. He underscored the importance of accelerating efforts and leveraging all available resources to achieve substantial progress. The deadline for countries to submit their updated nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement was meant to be earlier this year, outlining how each nation will limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a critical threshold to avoid the most catastrophic and irreversible impacts of climate change. However, Stiell recognizes that many countries, including major emitters like the US, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, are expected to present inadequate plans. Concerns also linger over the NDCs of other significant players like China and the European Union, despite their public commitment to climate action. China, for instance, is widely anticipated to submit a less ambitious NDC than what is deemed necessary, partially due to Beijing's cautious approach and the unpredictable political climate in other nations. The EU, despite issuing a statement of intent for emission cuts, faces scrutiny for its proposed range of reduction targets by 2035, which some experts believe could undermine investor confidence and hinder progress. Australia's recent NDC, although aiming for significant emission cuts, also drew criticism from environmental groups for its inadequacy. Despite these shortcomings, Stiell maintains that the upcoming climate summit can still be considered a success if it charts a path towards addressing these inadequacies and highlights the benefits of a green economic transformation. He emphasizes that even though the current NDCs might fall short of scientific requirements, the signals they send have a substantial impact on the real economy. The global private sector's massive investment in green energy and low-carbon industries, exceeding the investments in fossil fuels, showcases this positive trend. Stiell is of the opinion that this represents a significant shift which will have a very big impact globally. A decade ago, projections indicated that the world was headed towards more than 5 degrees Celsius of warming, but with the current commitments, the forecast is for 2.7 degrees Celsius of warming. While this remains a major challenge, the upcoming NDCs must strive to 'bend the curve' towards the 1.5-degree target, even if full achievement is not immediately possible. The main focus must be on regarding the climate meetings as a continuous process rather than expecting everything to be solved in one single meeting. The executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change believes that the expectations set have been misaligned and that it's better to approach the problem as a continuous process rather than a single event





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Climate Change Paris Agreement Ndcs Green Economy Emissions Reduction

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ley needs Coalition climate war to end, and fast, to focus on LaborCoalition leader Sussan Ley has dubbed the Albanese government’s 2025 emissions reduction target a train wreck. But energy policy could yet derail her leadership.

Read more »

Ley needs Coalition climate war to end, and fast, to focus on LaborCoalition leader Sussan Ley has dubbed the Albanese government’s 2025 emissions reduction target a train wreck. But energy policy could yet derail her leadership.

Read more »

Ley needs Coalition climate war to end, and fast, to focus on LaborCoalition leader Sussan Ley has dubbed the Albanese government’s 2025 emissions reduction target a train wreck. But energy policy could yet derail her leadership.

Read more »

Gout Gout falls short of 200m final despite producing ‘incredible’ fourth place in semi-final7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

UK prime minister urges Trump to pressure Putin amid escalating 'recklessness'Keir Starmer says recent incidents, including the incursion of Russian drones into Poland, showed the Russian president were 'not the actions of someone who wants peace'.

Read more »

Outgoing MI6 chief says Putin has ‘bitten off more than he can chew’ in UkraineRichard Moore said Russia was unlikely to win on battlefield, as his agency launched call to recruit spies

Read more »