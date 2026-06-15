UN Condemns Surge in Drone Warfare and Widespread Rights Abuses in Sudan's Conflict

The United Nations human rights chief has condemned a sharp increase in drone warfare in Sudan, which has killed over 1,000 civilians in the first five months of 2026, and warned of a deteriorating human rights catastrophe marked by arbitrary detention, torture, and enforced disappearance.

Sudan's protracted conflict, now in its fourth year, has escalated into a profound human rights catastrophe, marked by a disturbing surge in drone warfare and systematic violations against civilians.

The United Nations human rights office has documented over 1,000 civilian deaths from drone strikes between January and May 2026 alone, a figure that underscores the lethal innovation now defining the battlefield. This "sharp increase" in unmanned aerial attacks, primarily between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), extends the war's reach and lethality.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned the UN Human Rights Council that these patterns, if unchecked, will "further erode protection and deepen Sudan's human rights catastrophe.

" The conflict, which erupted in April 2023 from a power struggle between two rival generals, has already killed tens of thousands and displaced over 11 million people, creating the world's largest displacement and hunger crises. Beyond drone strikes, a UN Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan reports a growing system of repression, including widespread arbitrary detention, torture, and enforced disappearance, employed by both warring parties to control the embattled population.

Mission chair Mohamed Chande Othman stated that civilians bear the "overwhelming burden" of the conflict, subjected not only to direct attacks but also to a climate of fear that has "penetrated every aspect of life.

" The mission found that violations of international human rights law, international humanitarian law, and war crimes committed by the SAF, RSF, and their allies show no sign of abating. This systemic brutality is compounded by the strategic use of drones, which have become an increasingly prominent feature of the war. Recent attacks, such as drone strikes on El-Obeid that killed 23 people and caused residential buildings to collapse on occupants, exemplify the indiscriminate and devastating impact on non-combatants.

The geographical focus of the conflict has intensified in regions like North Kordofan and the Blue Nile state near the Ethiopian border, particularly following the RSF's capture of El-Fasher in October-the army's last major stronghold in western Darfur. El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, remains a fiercely contested battleground due to its strategic location along a key supply route linking RSF-held Darfur to army-controlled east, as well as its valuable oil deposits and arable land.

The Norwegian Refugee Council has described Sudan's war as one of the world's most neglected crises, highlighting the international community's inadequate response to the compounding atrocities. The convergence of drone warfare, mass displacement, famine risks, and state-sanctioned terror paints a picture of a nation descending into an abyss, with civilians trapped in a cycle of violence and deprivation that shows no immediate prospect of reversal





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Sudan Conflict Drone Warfare UN Human Rights RSF SAF Civilian Casualties Arbitrary Detention Displacement Crisis

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