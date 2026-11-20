The International Court of Justice has ruled that Myanmar committed state-sponsored genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority, the first time the court has held a state responsible for genocide. Rohingya refugees welcomed the verdict while Myanmar's government called it unfair.

The United Nations' highest court found yesterday that Myanmar's security forces conducted state-sponsored genocide against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority. The ruling by the International Court of Justice is the first time the court has held a state responsible for genocide.

It came seven years after the case was filed by predominantly Muslim Gambia. It was the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court ruled the legal threshold to prove genocide had been met. Myanmar's government dismissed the landmark judgment as unfair. Khaing Khaing Soe, a government spokesperson, said the decision was not unanimous and Myanmar had been unjustly accused.

Also read UN court finds Myanmar guilty of genocide | Morning News Bulletin 20 November 2026

Our country was unjustly accused, Khaing Khaing Soe told a press conference in the capital Naypyitaw. The ruling was met with tears in the halls of The Hague in the Netherlands and an eruption of applause in the refugee camps of Bangladesh. For almost a decade, the Rohingya have awaited recognition from the ICJ that Myanmar in 2017 intentionally tried to destroy the mostly Muslim minority group through a campaign of mass killings and rape.

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More than 10,000 Rohingya were killed and 700,000 fled to neighbouring Bangladesh, according to the Guardian. Long persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, the mainly Muslim Rohingya face escalating violence in their war-torn homeland and worsening conditions in crowded refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh where 1.2 million of them live.

Military Mass Executions And Sexual Violence

The court found that Myanmar's military carried out mass executions of men and boys, committed widespread rape and sexual violence against Rohingya women and burned or razed hundreds of villages during so-called clearance operations. The ruling highlighted the use of sexual violence and attacks on children alongside the killing of Rohingya who tried to flee violence, which it said meant the violence amounted to more than ethnic cleansing.

Myanmar must compensate the Rohingya for the violations it committed, to be determined later, and allow the safe and dignified return of Rohingya displaced as a result of Myanmar's wrongful acts. Thousands of Rohingya refugees living in sprawling camps in Bangladesh welcomed the verdict, but it remained unclear when they would be able to return home. The verdict was translated into the Rohingya language for crowds gathered at the world's largest refugee camp to watch on screens.

They leapt up, cheering, applauding and shouting gratitude for Gambia. Many held posters that read Thank You Gambia and Justice = Safe Return. A Rohingya community leader threw a big thumbs up as he left the courtroom and others immediately took out their phones to call family in the refugee camps. Salma, 30, a Rohingya survivor who lost family members in the 2017 genocide, said: Everyone worked hard and struggled for this justice, for this cause.

Survivors React To The Landmark Verdict

When they hear it today, everyone will be happy, thank God. I don't know how to express it or even what to do with myself. Farida Khatun, 50, a refugee in Bangladesh since 2017, said: Since we arrived here, we have been waiting and looking forward to this justice. Khatun's village, Tula Toli, in north-western Myanmar near the Bangladesh border, was the scene of a massacre in August 2017.

Tula Toli was completely destroyed by Myanmar's forces and no longer exists. She said she does not expect to be able to return home. Even though today's verdict makes us happy, my heart still cannot believe that they will take us back in true peace, she said. Another Rohingya present, who cannot be named because of safety concerns, said they cried as the judge went through each of the rulings.

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During the last few minutes I couldn't even sit down any more, I had to move to the back because I didn't know how I'd react, they said. I saw some of the other Rohingya around me crying. They were so emotional. Now the responsibility is with the international governments.

It has been declared genocide now and they have to act. The Gambian justice minister Dawda Jallow, speaking at the ICJ in The Hague on Thursday, said: The victory belongs to the Rohingya. They survived. They testified.

Seven Year Legal Battle For Justice

And today, they will believe. The case has taken seven years to reach this point, with Rohingya researchers working to collect testimony from survivors. The initial hope for justice had faded during the long wait for a ruling. Many were also left deflated during early hearings when the one-time pro-democracy hero Aung San Suu Kyi defended Myanmar's military.

There is now also an international criminal court investigation into the violence of 2017, looking specifically at the crime of mass deportation, and for which prosecutors in 2024 sought an arrest warrant for Myanmar's leader, Min Aung Hlaing. While rulings by the ICJ, which settles disputes between states and rules on alleged breaches of international treaties, are final, the court has very limited options to enforce them.

Uncertain Future For Rohingya Repatriation

Despite the violence against the Rohingya, the possibility of a return to Myanmar, as happened after previous exoduses to Bangladesh in 1978 and the early 1990s, remains unlikely. But many hope the ICJ ruling will be the start of a process of ensuring justice and lead to real international pressure to ensure their safety in Myanmar. Salma said: We will be able to return to our homeland, with our rights, with our citizenship, and having received our full security. We will be able to return.