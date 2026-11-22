Global climate negotiations led by Australian minister Chris Bowen collapsed in Turkey after oil-producing nations blocked a cover decision that referenced transitioning away from fossil fuels. The failure marks the longest COP on record and a major setback for the UN climate process.

Global climate talks led by Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen have failed to secure an agreement in Turkey after a standoff between oil producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and nations seeking more ambitious action on climate change, including Europe and the Alliance of Small Island States.

Bowen Calls Fossil Fuel Disagreements Dealbreakers

Bowen described the outcome as very disappointing and said disagreements over fuels and climate finance were the dealbreakers. The talks ran more than two weeks and spilled two days into overtime, making it the longest COP on record. Turkey's conference president Murat Kurum said at the closing plenary that he could see there was no agreement and confirmed he would not advance any new text. There is nothing to do, we did all that we could, he said.

Also read Cop31 Negotiations Extend Past Deadline Amid Fossil Fuel Dispute

There will be no new text from now on. The Saudi-led bloc backed by Russia rejected a final agreement known as a cover decision that reiterated calls for a transition away from fossil fuels. The European Union said it could not support an agreement it said would take backwards steps by refusing to address the need to do so. Cover decisions at UN climate talks can only be adopted by consensus of all parties.

Further objections were raised by other nations over the inclusion of a call to increase the use of controversial carbon capture and storage technology, also championed by the Saudi-led bloc, and by the failure of developed nations to pledge more financial support for poorer nations hardest hit by climate impacts. Chris Bowen, COP31 president of negotiations, told reporters there were unbridgeable red lines in the discussions. He commended delegations for pulling all-nighters in an effort to reach a deal.

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But he said the situation coming into this COP was the most complicated and fraught geopolitical environment in living memory. Also, in ways I very much sympathise with, the impacts of climate change are getting worse, that changed the dynamic as well, he said, citing hot summers in the northern hemisphere and El Nino.

EU Rejects Draft Without Fossil Fuel Transition

Things that were manageable in the past, in previous COPs like the last two where people wanted certain words mentioned but did not get them, became a red line this time, he said. Speaking on behalf of the EU, Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, rejected the draft agreement on the floor of the final plenary session.

We will not endorse a cover decision, or an Antalya Pact, that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change, and we will not accept negotiating backward in time, and we will not accept a COP that greenwashes fossil fuel. I do want to, however, Mr President, commend both you and the President of Negotiations for your unstinting efforts.

However, the draft put before us does not begin to address the climate emergency that we face. It is unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuel, no reference to transitioning away from fossil fuel either. And it is for that reason and those reasons that the European Union strongly objects to this text.

The failure of negotiators to arrive at an agreement comes as a huge blow to the COP process, at which almost 200 parties to the Paris Agreement sought to advance climate action, and to Bowen, who secured the role of president of negotiations when the bid he led for Australia to host the talks failed last year at talks in Brazil. Bowen had sought to sidestep the standoff over references to fossil fuel in the cover decision by including language recognising the agreement made at previous talks in Dubai, where the world pledged to transition away from fossil fuels.

Panama And Marshall Islands Criticise Deal Weakness

Speaking after the EU, a member of the Panamanian delegation also rejected the deal, saying: We need to be clear: our message is not a criticism of the presidencies. Our disagreement is with a much deeper problem. One, because it repeats previously agreed commitments without closing the gap between reality and what science demands.

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Two, because it wages too much upon technologies such as CCS capture storage of carbon instead of calling for deep changes and three because it weakens language agreed in previous decisions. This is a setback, a rollback. A representative of the Marshall Islands said her nation had been failed by all sides at the COP. We were presented with the worst possible response to overshoot, a response to enhance oil and gas.

We will not be forced to accept false solutions. We will not compromise our future to benefit fossil fuel interests. Over the past two weeks, we have been offered next to nothing. Even as we have said again and again, our needs are so great, the costs are so high, the finance gap keeps growing.

We cannot do this on our own. We cannot survive on empty promises. People are dying, seas are rising, ecosystems are collapsing.

As it became clear that the negotiations had failed Bowen remained silent while Turkish officials oversaw the meeting, with many speakers noting that the talks were being held just weeks after the UN Environment Program had acknowledged that the world was set to miss the Paris target of 1.5 degrees warming and head into what is now being described as climate overshoot. A Russian delegate told the session that Russia stands by the goals of the Paris Agreement, but that the conference made rapid phase-out of fossil fuels that he said should not have been included central to the talks.

He said that the UN's own scenarios charting a course to limiting warming to 1.5 degrees acknowledged the world will continue to use approximately 40 per cent of the oil and 50 per cent of the gas of the levels of 2019. A Saudi representative said the 22 member states of the Arab League represent less than 2 per cent of historical greenhouse gas emissions, whereas other groups are responsible for 55 per cent of those emissions.

In line with this he said the Arab League had called for a tripling of climate finance from wealthy to poorer nations. This was removed from the text due to lack of flexibility from some parties on mentioning any quantitative aspects related to climate finance.