Tech Against Terrorism warns that governments have months to stop rogue AI models from radicalizing youth after a UK teen allegedly sought mass shooting guidance from chatbots.

Tech Against Terrorism has issued a stark warning to global governments, stating they have only a few months to prevent young people from being radicalized by powerful rogue artificial intelligence models. This urgent alert comes following the arrest of a 13-year-old boy in the United Kingdom, who allegedly planned to attack a local school. Investigators found that in the weeks before his detention at a service station, the minor had spent hours in his bedroom using AI chatbots to inquire about mass-shooting scenarios involving Jewish and black communities.

AI Safety Guardrails Under Scrutiny

The core issue centers on the ability of extremists to bypass or completely remove safety guardrails from advanced AI systems. Tech Against Terrorism, a United Nations-supported organization focused on the safe use of technology, highlights that this capability is accelerating rapidly. Executive director Adam Hadley described the current situation as a major public health and national security crisis that demands immediate political attention. He emphasized that the window to raise awareness and implement effective interventions is closing dangerously fast.

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Testing Closed Versus Open-Weight Models

Tech Against Terrorism conducted extensive testing on 162 different AI models, including both closed-weight and open-weight variants. Closed-weight models, such as those provided by OpenAI, operate in controlled environments where users cannot modify the underlying code known as weights. The group's analysis revealed that the most popular closed-weight models consistently refused requests related to weapon development or attack planning. However, the refusal rate dropped significantly when testing open-weight models that had been modified to strip away their safety filters.

Rapid Removal of Security Protections

A recent report published by the organization indicates that safety guardrails for the latest, most powerful AI models can now be removed within three days of their release. This represents a significant acceleration from the more than three weeks it previously took in 2024. The group identified nearly 30,000 free copies of AI models with guardrails removed on Hugging Face, a popular community hub for artificial intelligence developers. One of these models was traced to a self-identified National Socialist who operated it as a paid chatbot service.

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Stakeholder Responses and Platform Debates

Yacine Jernite, the head of machine learning and society at Hugging Face, defended the availability of open-weight models on the platform, arguing they have many legitimate uses for research. He suggested that more pressure should be placed on AI laboratories to exclude terrorist material from their training data rather than restricting access to the models themselves. Conversely, the eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant described the findings as very concerning. She met with Adam Hadley in October to discuss the report and supported the recommendation that Hugging Face must do more to exclude unsafe models from its platform.

Policy Recommendations and Next Steps

Tech Against Terrorism recommends the establishment of an independent, international testing regime to determine which models meet safety benchmarks. While some calls for legislation include AI safety watchdogs and criminal offenses for harmful conduct, Adam Hadley argues that hard regulation alone is not the solution. He hopes the Australian government will show courage and support these recommendations, citing its world-leading role in implementing a social media ban for children under the age of 16. The group urges policymakers to focus on these measures before the threat of exponential extremism growth becomes unmanageable.