UN Report Warns Oceans Under Severe Pressure as Sea-Level Rise Doubles in a Decade

The UN's third World Ocean Assessment reveals escalating threats to the world's oceans, including accelerated sea-level rise, plastic pollution, and climate impacts. Nearly 600 scientists from 86 countries contributed to the report, which calls for urgent global collaboration and stronger governance to protect marine ecosystems and achieve the 30% protection target by 2030.

The world's oceans are under severe and accelerating pressure from human activities, with the rate of sea-level rise doubling over the past decade, according to the UN's third World Ocean Assessment.

This comprehensive report, compiled by nearly 600 scientists from 86 countries, examines the state of the oceans from 2021 to 2025 and highlights a continued degradation of the marine environment. Key findings reveal that sea-level rise has increased from 2mm per year before 2015 to 4.3mm per year by 2023, while the Atlantic Ocean and the southern Indian and Pacific Oceans have experienced the greatest relative warming.

Only 27% of the ocean floor has been mapped by 2025, leaving deep-sea ecosystems poorly understood. The assessment, published on World Oceans Day, underscores the urgent need for global collaboration to protect marine ecosystems and build a new relationship with the ocean grounded in science and international law. UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the ocean cannot be treated as limitless and emphasized the importance of shared responsibility across nations, sectors, and generations.

The report notes that the recent agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, which entered into force this year, along with 56 other ocean protection treaties, has improved global capacity to protect biodiversity, reduce harmful subsidies, and manage resources. However, governance remains fragmented across sectors and regions, and strengthening coordination is deemed critical.

The ocean, covering more than 70% of the planet, plays a central role in regulating climate, maintaining biodiversity, and providing food, minerals, and energy. It has already absorbed 90% of the excess heat and 30% of the carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere from fossil fuel combustion. The report calculates that 52.1 million tonnes of plastic enter the ocean annually, adding to the estimated 24.4 trillion microplastic particles that impact over 4,000 marine species.

The main drivers affecting the marine environment include human population growth, technological advances, changing governance structures, and social, economic, and geopolitical instability. The global population rose from 7.7 billion in 2017 to 8.2 billion by late 2024, with more than a third of people living within 100 km of coasts and 11% inhabiting land less than 10 meters above sea level.

Greenpeace responded to the findings by calling them an urgent wake-up call for governments to protect the ocean's last untouched frontiers from deep-sea mining and industrial fishing. The organization advocates for fully protected ocean sanctuaries that would close vast areas to extractive human activities, aligning with the global promise to protect 30% of the world's ocean by 2030-a minimum threshold scientists deem necessary for ocean recovery.

The assessment's joint coordinator, Rafael González-Quirós, stressed that the imperative for a healthy and resilient ocean has never been more urgent, and that global collaborations and research provide essential insights into the profound changes marine ecosystems are undergoing. The report's overarching message is clear: without immediate, coordinated, and scientifically informed action, the cumulative impacts of anthropogenic pressures will continue to degrade the ocean's capacity to sustain life on Earth





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Ocean Health Sea Level Rise Climate Change Plastic Pollution Marine Biodiversity UN World Ocean Assessment Ocean Protection Deep-Sea Mining Industrial Fishing Global Governance

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