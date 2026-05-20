The NSW Minister for Women, Jodie Harrison, struggles to define a woman, even though her job requires her to represent women's interests. She is unwilling to declare she knows what a woman is, fearing the backlash from men who want to identify as women. Despite her inability to define a woman, she seems committed to protecting women and believes people should be treated with dignity and respect.

The NSW Minister for Women says that she cannot define a woman even though the job she holds requires her to represent the interests of women.

According to her, the matter may be subject to legal processes and the legal framework is ultimately a matter for the federal government. She then says she is committed to protecting women despite her lack of clarity on the definition of a woman. Jodie Harrison speaks during question time at New South Wales Parliament House in Sydney and the minister believes that women and girls should be safe in all settings, including schools, hospitals, changerooms, and sporting environments.

She also believes that people should be treated with dignity and respect. However, when asked to clarify what a woman is, the minister answers with a sermon on manners while asserting that people should be treated with dignity and respect. When a man changes his government certificates to become female, it will not mean that he can change from a male prison to a female prison. This contradiction reveals the performative nature of the political discourse.

Her uncertainty and fear of upsetting men who want to identify as women allows her to maintain her position as a Minister for Women without actually doing so





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