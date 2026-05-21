Conservationists have resisted to attract attention to Australia's coral harvesting industry through a satirical auction taking place in Sydney's CBD. The event features coral costumes with price tags, raising awareness of the country's coral fishery. Additional cash injection was announced by the Minister to protect the Great Barrier Reef from being listed as in danger by UNESCO.

Australia is home to the world's largest coral reef ecosystem, but conservationists say it's also the country's largest coral fishery. The sustainability of the Great Barrier Reef has been the subject of discussion among environmentalists for quite some time.

Now, a group of conservationists have resorted to an unconventional method of putting the spotlight on the situation. The event organised by the Australian Marine Conservation Society features coral costumes with price tags, highlighting Australia's live coral export trade, which takes place through licensed fisheries in the Great Barrier Reef. The conservation group argues growing coral could spawn regional jobs, but that the government would need to support the transition away from wild coral harvesting.

The Minister has also announced a $91.8 million additional cash injection into protecting the Great Barrier Reef. With the committee due to meet in July to decide if the reef should be listed as in danger, Australia continues to strongly argue to UNESCO that it would be a big mistake to do so. The Minister's assurance of the reef's health after snorkeling on it yesterday does not seem to sit well with conservationists





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