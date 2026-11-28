Spanish Civil Guard officers discovered a sophisticated underground cannabis farm beneath a children's playground in Las Gabias and arrested five people, seizing nearly 2000 plants.

Five people were arrested this month in southern Spain after a sophisticated underground marijuana farm was discovered under a children's playground in Las Gabias, a city outside Granada, officials said.

The Civil Guard described the operation as worthy of the television series Breaking Bad. The farm was discovered on November 17 during an operation in which officers searched more than a dozen locations in Granada and surrounding areas, the country's Civil Guard said in a statement. The entrance to the farm was on private property near the rear of a house. It was camouflaged and hidden under a swing and a playhouse that sat on artificial turf, the statement said.

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Hydraulic Entrance Reveals Underground Bunker

Images released by the Civil Guard also appeared to show a small trampoline on the turf. The area was surrounded by white gravel rocks, tidy landscaping and neutral-coloured walls. Officials said a gate beneath the playground was equipped with a hydraulic opening system. After lifting the turf and entering through the trapdoor, officers opened the gate and discovered a ramp that allowed vehicle access to the underground bunker, the statement said.

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In a video released by the Civil Guard, officers can be seen climbing through the small access door. What had moments before been the turf play area slowly rises to reveal an entrance ramp. A hydraulic operating system controls that ramp, which gives vehicle access to the bunker. Inside, officials found two large rooms used for cultivating cannabis.

Officers seized nearly 2000 plants from the bunker. The rooms were equipped with lighting, ventilation and climate control. Officers said they also discovered an electrical tower, which illegally tapped the electrical grid, consuming an amount of power equivalent to roughly 100 homes. Electricity equivalent to that used by 100 homes was illegally tapped to create a controlled climate and lighting for the marijuana plants.

Owner Linked To Commercial Cannabis Equipment Sales

Elsewhere in the region, authorities also uncovered a commercial facility specialising in the sale of cannabis cultivation equipment with an estimated value of several million dollars. The person who owned the facility also owned the underground farm, officials said, and was the main individual responsible for the operation. That person, who was not publicly identified, was in custody, officials said.