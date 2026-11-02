Albanese Attends CHOGM in Antigua Amid Domestic Economic Pressure

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese travels to Antigua and Barbuda for the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting while facing criticism over the trip during difficult economic times at home.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is attending the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, arriving with his wife Jodie Haydon. The trip comes as the Reserve Bank is expected to raise rates on Tuesday, banks warn house prices will continue to fall, and fears grow that unemployment will have to rise further.

Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers are taking fire from all sides. The Coalition has been making hay with the trip for weeks. Shadow treasurer Tim Wilson suggested the prime minister would be sipping cocktails by the pool, and foreign affairs spokesman Ted O'Brien demanded Albanese justify the trip during difficult economic times. The opposition should know better as an alternative party of government.

Also read Albanese faces pork barrelling claims over $6m Marrickville Golf Club grant

Value of Commonwealth Meetings for Australia

CHOGM was first held in its current form a touch over 50 years ago and brings together leaders of its 56 member states for meetings about common interests. While the Commonwealth and its biannual meeting is increasingly irrelevant to ordinary Australians, there is still some value in attending, even if marginal compared to the G20 or APEC.

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Just as former opposition leader Tony Abbott harshly criticised Julia Gillard's Labor seeking a UN Security Council position and then praised it when in office, it is a fair bet the Coalition would reverse course and embrace such summits if it returns to government. While in New York last month, Albanese launched Australia's latest Security Council bid. Now is the time to keep countries on side, not snub them.

Support for Prime Minister Attending CHOGM

John Howard strongly backed both CHOGM as an important institution and the prime minister attending. King Charles himself checked in to ensure Albanese would attend. While Albanese would probably rather be in Australia dealing with domestic matters, he made the long trek to Antigua. As he told colleagues before leaving, inflation won't come down if I don't go to CHOGM.

Albanese's appearances will be carefully stage-managed. It was not an accident that he sat out a five overs per side cricket match for CHOGM leaders at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Doing so would have prompted further howls of protest back home. Instead, he will present an all-business I'm just here for the meetings persona in the small amount of coverage the trip generates.

Albanese Bilateral Meetings with Global Leaders

During the visit, Albanese will have dinner with new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and hold a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, both attending their first CHOGM. He will also catch up with leaders or deputy leaders of significant Australian partners including India, South Africa, Singapore and Malaysia.

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With Burnham, Albanese will discuss reintroducing the requirement for British backpackers in Australia to work in regional Australia for some of their trip, a significant boost for the regions and farmers. His meeting with Carney is likely to canvass growing defence co-operation and the current occupant of the White House, who has done much damage to both the Canadian and global economies with his mercurial approach to international relations, defence alliances and orthodox economics.

Balancing Economic Monitoring with Diplomatic Duties

Albanese will be in and out of Antigua as quickly as possible, closely monitoring the fallout of Tuesday's interest rates decision from afar. He will be in regular contact with his ministers, who will continue work on how to slow the rise in inflation in Australia. It might not be the best look to leave the country while the economy is struggling, but Albanese had little choice other than to attend this heads of government meeting.

No doubt he will be in and out with a minimum of fuss.