Australia Has No Death Tax But Superannuation Death Benefits Can Trigger an $85,000 Tax Bill

Australia has no inheritance or estate tax, but taxes can apply to superannuation death benefits paid to non-dependants and to capital gains when inherited assets are later sold.

Australia does not have a death tax, but taxes can still apply when someone dies and leaves assets behind. The most prominent example is the tax on superannuation death benefits paid to non-dependants.

A person who inherits $500,000 in cash from their parents generally pays no tax on it. Death taxes in their simplest form are either taxes levied on inheritances passed to beneficiaries, or estate taxes where the deceased person's estate is taxed before assets are distributed. They are generally deeply unpopular among taxpayers who do not love the idea of taxing what they consider to be gifts.

Also read Over 65s Missing $2.5 Billion in Super Tax Savings

Australia has no inheritance tax, but that does not mean there are no taxes that come into play when people pass away or estates get passed on. Mark Chapman, tax guru at H&R Block, says generally if you inherit $500,000 in cash from your parents you will not pay a cent of tax on it.

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However, that does not mean all inheritances are entirely free from tax consequences. Depending on what you inherit and what you subsequently do with it, there can be tax liabilities, particularly involving superannuation, investment properties and shares, Chapman says. The important distinction is that Australia generally does not tax the act of inheriting wealth, but it can tax income or capital gains arising from inherited assets.

Superannuation Death Benefit Tax Rules

If you leave your super to your spouse or dependant children, it is paid as a tax-free lump sum. Dependant children include any child under 21, or between 21 and 24 years and enrolled as a student. But if it is left to your independent adult child, they are likely to be liable to pay some tax.

For the taxable component of your super, which comprises the majority of a typical super fund as it covers employer and salary sacrifice contributions, a non-dependant will have to pay 15 per cent tax, plus the 2 per cent Medicare levy. If somebody dies leaving $500,000 in superannuation to an independent adult child, and the entire amount is a taxed taxable component, the tax bill could be $85,000.

Chapman says that is a substantial amount of money disappearing from the family inheritance, and it is something many Australians simply are not aware of. Often this is avoided by withdrawing your super and recontributing it as a non-concessional contribution, or simply withdrawing all your super before you die, though this can be difficult to time. Again, the actual act of inheriting assets such as shares and property will not incur taxes.

Tax Implications Of Inherited Assets

But the disposal of those assets after you have received them is another matter entirely. Family homes can generally be inherited and sold tax-free, as long as they meet the various requirements for the main residence exemption. If it feels like we cannot embark on any sort of tax reform without the spectre of a death tax being raised in Australia, then you are right.

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The 2019 federal election was besieged by a misinformation campaign suggesting the Labor Party intended to introduce one. Recently, the government's CGT and trust changes have raised similar concerns. This is despite Australia not having any real form of death taxes, even though they would be a massive source of revenue to help address our ever-growing budget pressures, plus improve our ever-worsening wealth inequality. Such taxes could raise over $15 billion a year.

Debunking Australian Death Tax Misinformation

Nexia Sydney Partner and wealth adviser Sylvia Liang says it is incorrect to call either of these changes a death tax. She notes there is no new tax being imposed when you pass away, nor will your children automatically have to pay a 30 per cent tax bill when they inherit your assets. What has changed is the taxation of certain capital gains.

If your children inherit an asset and later sell it, the capital gains tax outcome may be different under the new rules. Liang says that is a significant tax change, but that is different from imposing a tax simply because wealth has passed from one generation to the next. Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers decisions about investing or financial products.

They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions.