A UNSW survey of 439 new mothers found 95 percent had intrusive thoughts about accidentally harming their baby, while 54 percent reported thoughts of intentional harm. Experts say such thoughts are normal unless they cause persistent distress or occur with postpartum psychosis.

A new survey has found that 95 percent of new mothers experience intrusive thoughts about accidentally harming their baby. The research, conducted by UNSW, surveyed 439 people who had given birth one to six months earlier.

Mother recounts distressing postpartum thoughts

It also found that 54 percent reported intrusive thoughts about intentionally harming their baby. One in five said they felt severe or extreme distress because of these thoughts. Lynn Baker, 46, knows this experience firsthand. After her son Micah was born, she could not stop thinking about his pram rolling under a train.

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She also had a recurring thought about accidentally banging his head on the kitchen counter. Baker is a single mother by choice, and her anxiety was already high during pregnancy. The thoughts worsened during her first year of motherhood. Looking back, Baker remembers asking herself: "It's not my intent, but am I going to do that?

" She says she reached a point where she did not know if she could trust herself to be alone with her son. "That was so devastating, because my son was also my dream come true," she says. The researchers behind the survey are Jodie Pestana and Susanne Schweizer. They say this survey is part of a larger body of work on perinatal mental health that is still to come.

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Schweizer says intrusive thoughts are common. While more evidence is needed about why they occur, the leading theory is that they are evolutionary. Schweizer offers an example. Imagine you are on a high-rise balcony with a newborn in your arms.

You have an intrusive thought of the baby falling over the railing. You will probably take a step back. That is the protective function such thoughts may serve. Schweizer says thoughts of intentional harm are still normal and are not linked to an increased risk to the baby.

Psychologist explains evolutionary protective function

The exception is when they occur with postpartum psychosis, a condition that affects less than one percent of people. Schweizer is also a mother of three. She says she was not prepared for these thoughts herself.

"You think, 'Why is my brain producing this thought? '" she says. "Speaking from experience as a mum of three, this is so in contrast with every single thing you're feeling about this infant and about being their mother. It's the furthest thing from what you actually would want to do.

" Schweizer hopes that no mother has to experience these thoughts in the future without knowing what they are. She emphasizes both how normal the thoughts are and how confronting they can be, especially for parents who have never heard of them. Narelle Dickinson is a perinatal psychologist and director of Lotus Health and Psychology in Brisbane. She agrees that intrusive thoughts are harmless until they cause consistent distress.

Dickinson says there are no strict rules about when to seek help, but diagnostically the general timeframe is distress lasting about two weeks or more.

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Expert advises when to seek professional help

"What I normally say is everyone has bad days or maybe you're having a tough afternoon because baby won't settle," Dickinson says. "Unfortunately, that's the life of a new parent. But when you are having more of those tough days than good days, then it's time to check in with someone on your healthcare team or even a loved one.

" When Baker was struggling, she was reluctant to ask for help. She feared being judged, or having her worst fears come true and being deemed an unsafe mother. She even asked her GP: "Are they going to take my son away from me?

" Dickinson says it is okay if a healthcare professional does not understand perinatal intrusive thoughts. "If you seek help, and they react as if what you've said is terrible, or they want to take the baby because they don't think you're safe, they might not understand intrusive thoughts," she says. "If they react like this, talk to someone else. " Researchers Pestana and Schweizer say this is one key reason for their research.

Rising perinatal anxiety drives clinician training

It provides a foundation to train clinicians, especially as mental health disorders climb in pregnancy. A recently published national report from the Gidget Foundation and Women's Mental Health Australia shows perinatal anxiety and depression is increasing. One in four mothers experiences anxiety or depression. Baker says if a doctor had told her about the possibility of intrusive thoughts, she might not have been as stressed.

Eventually she turned to Google and found an explanation that confirmed she was not crazy. She also learned that the thoughts generally get worse when they are bottled up. Baker agrees she started to feel relief when she spoke about the things running through her mind.

"The minute you start talking about the thoughts, they diminish, right, they become less powerful," she says.