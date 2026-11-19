Australia's unemployment rate rose to 4.9% in October, the highest since 2021, with 753,000 people out of work. The increase comes as the Reserve Bank's aggressive rate hikes pressure the jobs market.

Australia's unemployment rate has spiked to 4.9 per cent, the highest level since 2021, as the Reserve Bank's aggressive monetary policy tightening hits the jobs market.

Unemployment Rate Rises to 4.9 Percent

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday that unemployment lifted by 0.2 percentage points in October. Financial markets had expected the jobless rate to remain steady. The number of Australians out of work has risen to 753,000, its highest level since March 2021. Over the past year, the number of people without a job has climbed by 95,000.

Also read Breaking: Analysts surprised as unemployment rate surges to 4.9pc in October

The total number of people in work fell by 43,500 through the month, with full-time jobs down by 2,900 and part-time by 40,600. The jobless rate would have been substantially worse but for a 0.2 per cent drop in the participation rate, which measures people in work and those looking for it. Unemployment lifted in every state bar NSW, led by a 0.6 per cent jump in South Australia.

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Victoria's unemployment rate climbed to a five-year high of 5.4 per cent, while in NSW it eased 0.1 per cent to 4.6 per cent. While NSW defied the fall in the jobless rate, its jobs market is falling sharply. The state shed another 9,000 jobs in October, with total employment down by 64,600 since its peak in February. By contrast, Victoria added 3,400 jobs in October to be up by 20,000 since February.

Youth Unemployment Reaches Five-Year High

The bureau's head of labour statistics, Sean Crick, said similar to September there was a larger number of people remaining unemployed through the month. He noted the impact on the youth jobless rate. The youth unemployment rate, for people aged between 15 and 24, increased to 11.3 per cent in October from 11.1 per cent in September. This is the highest it has been since October 2021, Crick said.

In the post-Covid period from May 2022 onwards, the youth unemployment rate has averaged 9.2 per cent. The numbers put pressure on the Reserve Bank to hold interest rates steady. On a 6-3 vote, it took the cash rate to 4.85 per cent at the start of the month. Minutes of that meeting showed those opposed to the hike were concerned previous rate increases could hit the jobs market.

These members expressed their concern that the economy might be near the point of entering a materially sharper downturn and pointed to the costs in terms of unemployment, he said. The jobless rate would have been substantially worse but for a 0.2 per cent drop in the participation rate. The number of Australians out of work rose to 753,000, the highest level since March 2021.

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Reserve Bank Faces Pressure to Hold Rates

Unemployment lifted in every state bar NSW, led by a 0.6 per cent jump in South Australia. Victoria's unemployment rate climbed to 5-year high of 5.4 per cent, while in NSW it eased 0.1 per cent to 4.6 per cent. While NSW defied the fall in the jobless rate, its jobs market is falling sharply. The state shed another 9000 jobs in October with total employment down by 64,600 since its peak in February.

By contrast, Victoria added 3400 jobs in October to be up to by 20,000 since February. The bureau's head of labour statistics, Sean Crick, said similar to September there was a larger number of people remaining unemployed through the month. He noted the impact on the youth jobless rate. The youth unemployment rate, that is, for people aged between 15 and 24, increased to 11.3 per cent in October from 11.1 per cent in September.

This is the highest it has been since October 2021, Crick said. In the post-Covid period from May 2022 onwards, the youth unemployment rate has averaged 9.2 per cent. The numbers put pressure on the Reserve Bank to hold interest rates steady. On a 6-3 vote, it took the cash rate to 4.85 per cent at the start of the month.

Minutes of that meeting showed those opposed to the hike were concerned previous rate increases could hit the jobs market. These members expressed their concern that the economy might be near the point of entering a materially sharper downturn and pointed to the costs in terms of unemployment, he said.