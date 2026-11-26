Unemployment in Sydney's Merrylands-Guildford hits 7.8 percent while private investment in AI machinery surges, highlighting economic divergence as Treasurer Jim Chalmers faces budget pressure.

The Australian economy is experiencing a stark dual reality where rising joblessness in specific communities coincides with a historic boom in private capital expenditure. Bureau of Statistics data reveals that unemployment in the Merrylands - Guildford area has climbed to 7.8 percent, a level not witnessed since the mining boom of the early 2010s. This local surge occurs as the national unemployment rate reached 4.9 percent in October, with the country shedding almost 80,000 jobs over the past two months.

Local Joblessness Reaches Decade Highs

Treasurer Jim Chalmers acknowledged that the tick-up in unemployment represents a very bad development for those impacted, admitting the situation is poor under pressure from the Coalition. The regional figures highlight that parts of the country are already dealing with job losses before the full impact of the Reserve Bank's most recent rate increases filter through the economy. In the Merrylands-Guildford area, unemployment has jumped from 6.5 percent in October last year to 7.8 percent this year, marking the highest rate in Sydney. The total number of people out of work there has climbed by almost a quarter, or 1300 people, with most of the deterioration occurring since the RBA started lifting interest rates in February.

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Women and Regional Areas Bear Brunt

Women are paying the highest price for the unemployment increase across both Sydney and Melbourne. In the western suburbs of Melbourne, the female jobless rate has climbed from 5.8 percent to 7.8 percent, while among men, it has lifted from 6 percent to 6.6 percent. A similar story exists in Sydney, where in Parramatta, female unemployment has climbed by 1.2 percentage points from 5.7 percent to 6.9 percent, whereas the male jobless rate sits at 6 percent. Outside of Sydney, the unemployment rate has increased above 6 percent in regional and remote areas including Bourke, Inverell, and Moree, with the western suburbs of Sydney and Melbourne being exposed most to the sharp lift in interest rates and inflation.

Rising Inflation and Interest Rate Pressures

The combination of high unemployment and inflation has sharply lifted pressure on Chalmers to unveil spending cuts in next month's budget update. Inflation has hit 4.9 percent, and high petrol prices, which have climbed by more than a third since the start of the war against Iran, have delivered particular financial pain. Despite this, financial markets believe the Reserve Bank will start cutting interest rates from August to support the rapidly softening jobs market. This week, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said his mid-year budget update would reveal Treasury expects unemployment is likely to climb above 5 percent in 2027, while the federal opposition is demanding the treasurer be sacked.

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Private Investment in AI Hits Record Levels

In sharp contrast to the labor market struggles, Bureau of Statistics figures released on Thursday showed private spending on new buildings and equipment jumped by 18.6 percent over the past year. It reached $59.7 billion in the September quarter, the highest level since 2014. In the September quarter alone, capital spending jumped by 12.2 percent due largely to a 23.1 percent jump in spending on new equipment and machinery such as computer servers for data centres. It was the single largest quarterly increase since the early stages of last decade's mining boom. NSW and Victoria are attracting the most AI investment, with spending in both lifting by more than a third over the past 12 months. Chalmers described the figures as absolutely stunning, saying they confirmed that capital spending by the private sector was booming.

Future Economic Outlook and Financing Challenges

Businesses are not showing signs of plans to slow down, with expected spending lifted by 11.8 percent to a record $223 billion through 2026-27. However, AMP economist My Bui warned that the outlook for next year will be tougher as higher cash rates and bond yields will make it harder for firms to finance their capex plans. She noted that private business investment remained strong despite the lift in interest rates, although that situation could change. The productivity gains from AI are yet to arrive, and the investment boom in AI-related technology had grown on average by 46 percent a year since 2001, suggesting a complex economic landscape where immediate technological investment does not yet translate to broad employment growth.