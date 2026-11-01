Lonergan defends Suaalii after Ashton criticism of Wallabies back

Wallabies halfback Ryan Lonergan has called Chris Ashton's criticism of Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii unfair, saying the team's inaccuracies and slow movement left the back three without opportunities in the 45-22 loss to England.

Wallabies halfback Ryan Lonergan has defended Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii after former England winger Chris Ashton heavily criticised the dual international following Australia's 45-22 defeat by England at Twickenham.

Ashton said the $1.6 million Wallaby back did not look like an international rugby player and would not get a start for the English side. Speaking after the Wallabies settled into camp in Edinburgh ahead of Monday morning's (AEDT) clash, Lonergan said the Ashton spray was unfair and that a lack of involvement for any back three player is mostly the fault of the team, not the individual.

Also read Not a Test rugby player: Former England star torches Suaalii after Twickenham rout

He's a great teammate, a great athlete, and I think he played pretty well on the weekend with the opportunities that we gave him as a team, which weren't many, Lonergan said. I thought he was good in the air and he put himself in a position around the park to be able to attack when we could.

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Lonergan Blames Team For Lack Of Opportunities

But I think, as a team, we just didn't give the strike power that we have enough opportunity through our inaccuracies throughout launch, and then just our speed of movement was down. So when you look at the back three we got, the strike power we got, when they're not getting opportunities, I don't think it's through a fault of their own, he said. It's probably more the symptom of what's going on on the inside.

I think that (Ashton's spray) is probably a little bit unfair on Su. Suaalii wasn't alone in getting criticised, with the Wallabies widely panned by the world's media and most rugby fans for the Twickenham performance. Lonergan said he had not digested much of the scathing feedback, given he tries not to read commentary to help stay off the emotional rollercoaster.

I found it helps me quite a lot, and it takes you out of the highs when you're playing well and it takes you out of the lows when you're not going so well. So I steer away from it, Lonergan said. The Brumbies halfback indicated the Wallabies didn't need their flaws pointed out in any case, saying the team had had a good honest look at what we need to work on during a review session on Tuesday.

There's quite a lot of looking within going on at the moment, Lonergan said. And I'm sure there's going to be a great turnaround throughout the week, and then on the weekend. It's disappointing. Everyone is super disappointed with how we showed up on the weekend.

Ulugia Calls For Internal Motivation

I'm sure there'll be a good bounce back from the boys. Wallabies scrum coach John Ulugia said the players accept they will come under fire when they perform poorly. But while conceding there needed to be a strong response at Murrayfield, Ulugia said they would find motivation from within, not from external pressure. There's always criticism around performance, especially when you don't win.

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And the players are aware of the noise that comes with the job that they do, Ulugia said. In terms of the mental space, as Lonners has already touched on, it's really important that these guys bounce back and play well the week after. And within the group, we've got that in us. We train hard, we train to game intensity, so that when we do play, we're in a better spot.

Obviously last week was a different story, but as a coach now, we never feed back anything that comes from outside in. We focus on what's inside our circle and we just beat the drum until we can play well or get a result. Isaac Henry departed the squad with a hamstring strain, but Ulugia confirmed the rest of the Wallabies were all fit.

Wallabies Focus On Physical Collisions

That means Carter Gordon, Tom Hooper and Brandon Paenga-Amosa, who missed the England game with knee bruising, should all be available for the next match. The big focus of the Wallabies' review, Lonergan said, was remedying the core problem in the Twickenham defeat: losing the physical collisions in both attack and defence. It's probably the main point that came out of our defensive review this morning, he said.

And again, it can come back to the speed in which you move. We probably got caught behind the eight-ball there. And then they can sort of just play on top of us, and it's just a bit of a snowball effect. And they get a bit of gain line, and then ruck speed, and then it's quite hard to stop a good attack from there.