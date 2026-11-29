German Nicolai von Dellingshausen closed with an even-par 72 to win the Australian PGA Championship at 16 under, two shots clear of Haydn Barron, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen has won the Australian PGA Championship in Sydney, closing with an even-par 72 to finish at 16 under for the championship. The unheralded German converted a three-shot third-round lead into a two-shot victory at The Lakes Golf Club on Sunday.

Von Dellingshausen, a one-time trainee Lufthansa pilot, was a 350-1 longshot before the event. He celebrated with his wife and young child on the 18th green after claiming his second DP World Tour win and etching his name in Australian golf history. West Australian Haydn Barron, Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Danish star Nicolai Hojgaard shared the runner-up spoils.

Also read Von Dellingshausen Leads Australian PGA Championship as Noren Closes Gap

Runner ups Blows Chances and Misses Birdies

Aphibarnrat shot a 70 and blew his chances with a three-putt par on the penultimate hole, while Barron will forever rue a second-round 75 after racking up two 64s either side of Friday's flop and finishing with a 69. Hojgaard pulled within a shot of the lead after closing with a 65 to reach the clubhouse on 14 under. But Von Dellingshausen safely navigated his last three holes with birdie, bogey and par to seal the deal.

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Von Dellingshausen said winning in front of his son was something the family had dreamed of since the child was born. He said he tried to stay in the moment as much as he could and admitted a stretch at holes 12, 13 and 14 got under his skin, leaving him angry about certain shots he hit.

Told he had qualified for the second major of 2027 in Frisco, he replied that he did not know and that it was a good thing he was not thinking about it, adding that it was great. He also receives a first-time invite to next year's US PGA Championship in Texas. Despite not making a birdie until the 14th hole on Sunday, Von Dellingshausen's lead was never genuinely threatened.

As well as the $425,000 winner's cheque, he receives a two-year exemption to the DP World Tour in Europe, Australia and the Middle East. Two-time champion Adam Scott finished with a flurry in the difficult windy conditions. Australia's veteran former world No 1 ended in a four-way tie for fifth at 13 under after an impressive Sunday 68. New Zealander Daniel Hillier shot 68, Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin shot 71 and Swede Alex Noren shot 72 to tie with Scott.

Cameron Smith Thrills Crowds and Reveals Desire

Fan favourite and three-time Kirkwood Cup winner Cameron Smith thrilled the massive galleries despite never being in the mix on Sunday. The 2022 British Open champion drained a 30-foot birdie putt to send spectators at the party hole par-3 15th into a frenzy. Smith's final-round 71 left the one-time world No 2 equal 18th at eight under, eight shots behind the winner. Smith also revealed a burning desire to return to the PGA Tour following the collapse of LIV Golf.

His comments added another storyline to a week dominated by Von Dellingshausen's composed march to the Kirkwood Cup. The German's victory caps a remarkable rise for a player who once trained as a Lufthansa pilot. He kept his nerve through a windy final round and never surrendered the lead, even as Hojgaard and others made late charges. Barron's week was defined by contrast, with two rounds of 64 bookending a costly 75 on Friday.

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The West Australian finished with a 69 but was left to wonder what might have been without that second-round stumble. Aphibarnrat's three-putt on the 17th ended his challenge, while Hojgaard's 65 set the clubhouse target that Von Dellingshausen ultimately matched and passed. The runner-up trio finished two shots back, never truly in contention over the closing stretch.

Scott Scores Impressive Round Amidst Difficult Conditions

Scott's 68 was one of the rounds of the day in the tough conditions, lifting the former world No 1 into a share of fifth. Hillier, McKibbin and Noren joined him at 13 under. Smith's 30-foot birdie at the 15th was the loudest moment of the afternoon, even though he finished eight shots adrift. The three-time Kirkwood Cup winner remains a huge draw for Australian crowds.

Von Dellingshausen's prize package includes the winner's cheque, a two-year DP World Tour exemption across Europe, Australia and the Middle East, and a debut invite to the US PGA Championship in Texas. He also qualified for the second major of 2027 in Frisco, a fact he said he had not known. The victory marks his second DP World Tour title and confirms a player who once flew under the radar as a 350-1 outsider.

On a windy Sunday at The Lakes, he proved unflappable and etched his name alongside past Australian PGA champions.