A reader praises Jetstar business class on Tokyo flights after a Qantas Dallas to Melbourne trip where meal service failed, while other Traveller letter writers share tips on Barcelona, South Korea driving, ANZ card problems and carry-on travel.

A reader has praised Jetstar business class after three recent flights to Tokyo, contrasting the experience with a Qantas long-haul trip where meal service fell short.

The account appeared in Traveller letters, responding to an earlier piece titled Bento Bust. The Jetstar flights fly into Narita rather than Haneda, and seats do not lie flat on the overnight return. There are also no non-stop flights from Sydney or Melbourne, requiring a stop via Brisbane or Cairns. Despite these drawbacks, the reader said the experience delivered key business class comforts.

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Onboard Jetstar, the reader received sparkling wine before take-off. Seats were wide and comfortable, staff were lovely, and the reader never failed to get their choice of food. The reader concluded that the business class experience is there on Jetstar. The Qantas flight was a long-haul from Dallas to Melbourne.

After reviewing the menu, the reader was told only the vegetarian meal was available when it was their turn to order. The reader, who is not vegetarian, declined the offer and was then asked if a chicken sandwich would be acceptable. The crew also forgot to take the reader's wife's order. When she reminded them, she was given the vegetarian option, which did not bother her.

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The reader complained to Qantas and received 15,000 frequent flyer points as compensation, questioning whether that was fair for two $9000 fares. Separately, a reader described a four-night stay in Barcelona with friends. The highlight was seeing La Sagrada Familia, which they called truly astonishing. They also recommended the Hospital de Sant Pau, a Catalan Art Nouveau complex that is fascinating as a hospital and beautiful.

They noted they stayed in a hotel rather than a short-term rental, which they said was the right thing to do. A cruise on a Viking Longship raised a bedding complaint. The reader said the duvet had to be removed from its cover and the cover used as a top sheet because it was hot during a May cruise. They asked why European beds lack top sheets, and were thankful Australian hotel beds have them.

Car Hire Trouble In South Korea

On a recent trip to South Korea, a reader needed to hire a car. The date on her husband's International Driving Permit had not been stamped properly and was not fully legible, so it was rejected. The car hire representative responded that she could do the driving. Initially terrified of driving on the wrong side of the road for the first time, she got the hang of it after four days.

Navigation apps only occasionally recognised the addresses they entered, which was another matter entirely. Her husband's permit issue left her doing more driving than expected. Another reader travelled from Nagasaki to Kagoshima and on to Fukuoka last Christmas. A well-travelled friend insisted they visit Kagoshima, with its spectacular Sakurajima volcano, and they were glad they listened.

They feasted on tonkotsu ramen and drank coffee in Nagasaki, where Japan first tasted it. Few locals the reader met spoke much English, yet they could not have been more helpful. The reader advised going beyond the Tokyo-Kyoto-Osaka golden triangle and heading south, or anywhere off the well-worn path, promising travellers will be amazed by what they find.

ANZ Blocks Credit Card Abroad

Three days into a recent European holiday, a reader received an email from ANZ about a suspicious transaction on their credit card, which was subsequently blocked. They were told to contact ANZ using a 24-hour reverse-charge phone number accessible only from a landline. Mobile, ANZ App chat, WhatsApp and Messenger were not acceptable alternatives, and ANZ could not call the reader. This left them at the mercy of their hotel's landline.

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After multiple calls stuck on hold for long periods, they gave up and resigned themselves to sorting out the problems after returning to Australia. The reader suggested ANZ could invest some of its reported $7.6 billion profit in better support. Traveller also asked readers for thoughts on checked luggage versus carry-on only, and published a selection of responses. One reader said they go carry-on only, managing six weeks in Europe with a small case and a day pack.

Once you realise no one cares if you wear the same clothes combinations, it is liberating, they said. Carry-on frees up time after disembarking and removes worry about bags reaching the destination. It is also easier to get around without hauling a big case. Another reader said their family of four travelled to Europe for six weeks last summer with only carry-on bags.

The teenage daughters and wife complained, but the ease of airports, loading cars and checking out of accommodation saved many hours, which they added to the holiday. The keys are to travel in summer, stay within carry-on size and weight limits, use the lightest luggage you can afford, and not dress like a model at a Paris fashion show. This reader was identified as Chris Theodor from Yarra Glen, Victoria.

Another reader uses a 24-litre Osprey backpack, eliminating just-in-case outfits and making do with what they have. That means always landing with luggage, no issues with stairs or cobblestones, and no waiting at luggage carousels. The downside is limited wardrobe options, especially shoes, but the reader called that a small price to pay. This reader was identified as Patti Reilly from Brunswick, Victoria.

Benefits Of Carry On Travel

Another reader travelled overseas for the first time in 2025 and went again this year, both trips to Europe for about a month with one carry-on with wheels. When booking accommodation, that reader looked for a washing machine in the amenities. Travelling carry-on only as a senior has been smooth sailing, with no waiting to collect luggage, no stress about lost bags, and easier lifting of a small case.

If you tire of the same clothes, the reader said, consider washing them. Traveller publishes a selection of rants, raves and travel tips from readers each week. Readers can contribute by signing up or contacting the publication.