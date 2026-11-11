Union Dispute at Sunbury Gap Road Site Forces Police Involvement

Workers at Melbourne's Sunbury Gap Road level‑crossing removal site staged a halt on 6‑7 June 2022, prompting police escort and a formal inquiry by the Big Build Royal Commission. The dispute highlighted safety claims and industrial action by CFMEU organisers.

On 6 June 2022, workers at the Gap Road level‑crossing removal project in Sunbury, Melbourne, halted construction after CFMEU organisers demanded a rights‑of‑entry inspection. The standoff lasted until evening, when Victoria Police escorted the organisers away and investigators later reported no safety risk to the site.

Details of the 6‑7 June Standoff

Union members stood on water barriers during lifting operations, forcing the project team to stop work for 12 hours on 6 June. The CFMEU contended that safety issues warranted a formal inspection. John Holland superintendent Steve Testolin testified that WorkSafe Victoria was unwilling to intervene immediately, suggesting the matter fell outside its regulatory scope. A inspector from WorkSafe, Quinton Drury, confirmed that industrial relations issues were not within the agency's operational framework.

Also read Victorian Labor Government Endorsed Union Extortion on Gap Road Project: Royal Commission

In a subsequent briefing, Paul Tzimas, a former CFMEU organiser, stated he was present at the site for 12 hours and that the union's presence was justified by safety concerns. He denied verbally abusing workers, insisting he would never address union members in that manner. Tzimas also claimed that CFMEU had a direct line to the state government and that the organisation had followed up with senior officials about the stop‑work action.

Stakeholder Reactions and Union Statements

From the project side, Testolin argued that if the union's demands were met-appointing union health and safety representatives, changing labour hire and traffic control firms-John Holland could be viewed favourably for future state contracts. He noted that the project had displayed a willingness to negotiate and that the Union's escalation could jeopardise future opportunities, referencing the Airport Rail project as an example.

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Joe Aygur, John Holland's Rail Network Alliance Manager, communicated the escalating situation to Melbourne City Council and the State Government's Rail Projects Victoria. He warned that unresolved industrial relations issues could lead the company to lose future work in Victoria. The union, through CFMEU official Joe Myles, instructed project officials that the situation involved a direct conversation with Jacinta Allan's office.

Inquiry Proceedings and Future Implications

The Big Build Royal Commission has scheduled two weeks of hearings, expecting to call around 20 witnesses from the project and union. Each witness is required to testify, and refusal to cooperate may constitute an offence. The commission has opened a case study on the events of 6‑7 June 2022, focusing on the right‑of‑entry demand by CFMEU organisers and the resulting work stoppage at the new rail bridge construction.

In the meeting held on 7 June at CFMEU headquarters on Elizabeth Street, senior project leaders met with union officials, including Joe Myles and Paul Tzimas. The discussion culminated in a clear acknowledgement of the union's demands and the potential impact on the project timeline. The inquiry will examine the claim that the union's presence led to a significant delay and whether the actions taken by Victoria Police and WorkSafe were appropriate.

The outcome of the Royal Commission's findings will influence future industrial relations policy for state infrastructure projects. The commission is particularly attentive to the details surrounding the safety claims, the regulatory response, and the broader implications for project management and labor dispute resolution across Victoria.