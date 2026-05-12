Union 'hit squad' intimidates workplace health and safety officers in Cairns

The Commission of Inquiry into the CFMEU has heard evidence of a union 'hit squad' flying from Brisbane to Cairns to intimidate workplace health and safety officers. The union delegates were described as 'aggressive and angry' by a WHSQ official. The union also faced internal pressure from Brisbane-based Workplace Health and Safety Queensland officials to do their bidding.

The Commission of Inquiry into the CFMEU has heard a union ' hit squad ' flew from Brisbane to Cairns to intimidate workplace health and safety officers .

The union delegates were described as 'aggressive and angry' by a WHSQ official. The union also faced internal pressure from Brisbane-based Workplace Health and Safety Queensland officials to do their bidding. A contractor told the inquiry of the union's campaign of intimidation, including a microwave being thrown and safety notices being weaponized





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CFMEU Union Hit Squad Intimidation Workplace Health And Safety Officers Brisbane Cairns Workplace Health And Safety Queensland Brisbane-Based Superiors Aggressive And Angry Power Thing Civil Encounters Mental Health Pcbus First-Aid Room Worksite Issues Urgency Harassment Campaign Going On Ridiculous

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Magistrate questions strength of case against teen accused of setting alight Cairns early learning centreA magistrate has told the court a 'strong case couldn't be confidently asserted' against a teen accused of setting fire to a Cairns early learning centre.

Read more »

Cameron Smith: Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh omitted from Maroons squadThe article explains Smith's decision to pick Knights star Kalyn Ponga as his fullback and exclude Walsh from the six-man bench.

Read more »

Union 'hit squad' intimidating workplace health and safety officers in QueenslandA union hit squad flew from Brisbane to Cairns to intimidate workplace health and safety officers. Commission of Inquiry heard that the officers also faced internal pressure from Brisbane-based Workplace Health and Safety Queensland officials.

Read more »

Cairns workplace safety officers claim Brisbane bosses did CFMEU’s biddingInspectors in Cairns were bullied by Brisbane superiors into prioritising minor union complaints over life-threatening safety risks, the union inquiry has heard.

Read more »