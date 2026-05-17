United vs Forest: Shaw Scores, Making it Six Premier League Goals this Season

Twice Forest are denied a free-kick in quick succession, with challenges not given as fouls. Shaw scores against Forest with a brilliant first touch and second touch. With his presence, Thomas Tuchel will consider him a backup for the World Cup.

Twice Forest are denied a free-kick in quick succession as Anderson and Gibbs-White tumble to the turf. Neither challenge is given as a foul, much to their displeasure.

From the resulting free-kick, Anderson whips a cross to the near post as Dominguez, not the tallest Forest player out there, darts in and heads over. Gibbs-White looks full of it today with a mask on his face to protect that scar and wins a free-kick on United's byline. A World Cup squad is soon to be announced so Luke Shaw suddenly remains fit and on form.

Of the English players in the two starting XI, here is what I would expect in regards to going to the World Cup. Mbeumo has been a fine signing for United this season. Immediately from that chance, United counter-attack with Cunha racing up the middle. Shaw does seem to time it well.

Forest are sitting deep and happy to play long, but United have settled into a pattern of possession. Bruno Fernandes' daughter is unmistakeably a Fernandes. Based on form, Thomas Tuchel simply has to take him as a back-up to the tournament. His appearance today should allay any fears about him not being fit/healed for the World Cup





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United Vs Forest Forest Denied A Free-Kick Gibbs-White Looking Full Of It Today Morna's Missed Chance For Forest United Counter-Attacks With Cunha Racing Up Th Sels Gathers Easily With Shaw's Shot

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