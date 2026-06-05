Universities Must Certify Human-Authored Academic Work to Curb AI Misuse, Says Former Chief Scientist

Dr Alan Finkel, former Monash University chancellor and Australia's chief scientist, advocates for mandatory third-party certification of academic publications to ensure AI is not used to generate substantive content. His call follows controversy over a professor's AI-assisted article and highlights a split between those who see AI as a useful tool and those warning of its threat to academic integrity.

Former Monash University chancellor and Australia's ex-chief scientist Dr Alan Finkel has called on universities to establish minimum standards for academics using artificial intelligence and to require third-party certification to guarantee that published work is genuinely human-authored.

Finkel's comments follow a recent incident involving Western Sydney University professor Cath Ellis, who defended her use of AI in drafting an article that argued against cutting corners in academia. That article, also published by academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, warned that widespread AI adoption could devalue university degrees. Finkel stressed that while he holds academics in high regard, the rapid advance of AI creates an "onslaught" that must be addressed before misuse becomes uncontrollable.

He proposed strict boundaries: AI may serve as a research assistant, for basic grammar checks, or to format bibliographies, but generating or editing substantive text should be prohibited. He warned that AI use is "insidious" and tends to expand gradually, necessitating clear rules. His position is supported by UNSW AI professor Toby Walsh, who argued that academics should be held to the same AI standards expected of students. Walsh noted, however, that detection tools are unreliable, complicating enforcement.

The National Tertiary Education Union's Alison Barnes highlighted a "massive reputational risk" if AI undermines educational quality, while union representative David Gonzalez emphasized the need for academics to be consulted on AI policies. He revealed plans to include AI standards in upcoming enterprise agreements, noting that disclosure may be required for scholarship but not for personal note-taking. Some publishers are already responding.

The website The Conversation asks academics to disclose AI use when submitting articles; its Australia and New Zealand editor Misha Ketchell said AI-generated pieces are generally not accepted, though editorial discretion exists. Ketchell compared AI output to a child's finger-painting: mixing too many colours yields "brown slop.

" Universities Australia CEO Luke Sheehy framed AI as a powerful tool akin to the internet, urging responsible and effective use. The Group of Eight confirmed it has guidelines for generative AI use by staff and students, stressing a balance between innovation and academic integrity. The debate underscores a pivotal moment for higher education as institutions scramble to regulate a technology that could redefine scholarly work





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