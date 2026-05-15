University of Genoa mourns five divers in underwater cave exploration in Sri Lanka

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the embassy is working to provide consular assistance.

The University of Genoa mourns the sudden and tragic deaths of five divers in a water cave exploration in Sri Lanka . The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Thursday that the explorers, affiliated with the university, were diving in Vaavu Atoll while exploring a series of underwater caves around 50 meters deep.

The exploration included a professor and her daughter, along with two research assistants and a recent marine ecology master's graduate from the University. The University of Genoa released a statement expressing their deep sorrow and sending their condolences to the victims' families, colleagues, and students. The foreign ministry also announced an investigation into the incident and expressed condolences to the families. The Italian Embassy in Sri Lanka is working to contact the victims' families and provide consular assistance





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Diving Cave Sri Lanka University Of Genoa Professor Student Consular Assistance Embassy Investigation

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