University of Melbourne Drops from Top Spot in QS World University Rankings 2027

The University of Melbourne lost its position as Australia's top university in the QS World University Rankings 2027, falling to 22nd globally, as UNSW claimed the national lead at 19th. Australian universities face challenges from migration policy and competition, though several institutions improved their standings.

The University of Melbourne has fallen from its position as Australia's leading institution in the QS World University Rankings 2027, with the University of New South Wales ( UNSW ) claiming the top domestic spot for the first time.

UNSW ascended to 19th globally, while Melbourne dropped to 22nd, down from 19th last year. Interim vice chancellor Glyn Davis expressed satisfaction with maintaining a rank among the world's top 25, emphasizing the university's commitment to strengthening global partnerships and advancing teaching and research.

However, the shift reflects broader trends in Australian higher education, as 11 local universities slipped in the rankings, though 21 improved their positions. The rankings underscore growing competition from international peers, particularly from China, which saw 52 of its 85 ranked universities improve their standings. The analytics agency QS warned that Australian federal migration policy could undermine the country's reputation as a top study destination, potentially causing local institutions to lose ground to global rivals.

CEO Jessica Turner highlighted the need for sustained investment in student experience, skills development, and employability to maintain Australia's competitive edge in an increasingly AI-driven economy. She stressed the importance of keeping Australia an accessible and welcoming destination for international students and researchers. Despite these challenges, some Australian universities showed strong progress. Monash University climbed sharply from 65th to 31st over the past decade, while RMIT University improved from 252nd to 119th in the same period.

UNSW vice chancellor Attila Brungs expressed pride in his institution's achievement, acknowledging the role of the entire sector in bolstering the country's future competitiveness. Global dynamics also shaped the rankings. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology retained the top spot for the 15th consecutive year, followed by Imperial College London and Stanford University, which tied for second.

China emerged as a significant force, with 13 newcomers among its 85 ranked universities, driven by a national education action plan aimed at making China's education system among the best worldwide by 2035. This plan prioritizes science and technology, leading to improved positions for many Chinese institutions.

In contrast, Australian universities continued to score well on citations per faculty and academic and employer reputation but lagged in faculty-to-student ratio and employment outcomes compared to peers. RMIT University Director of Strategic Insights Angel Calderon noted the encouraging trend of most Australian universities strengthening their reputation measures after years of volatility, particularly on employer reputation.

He highlighted the continued improvement in citations per faculty and rising reputation as evidence that Australia's university system remains a leading producer of knowledge and impactful research





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