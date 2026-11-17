University of Wollongology partners with Macquarie University to handle weekend body donations following the rejected wishes of Susan Lewis due to logistical failures.

The University of Wollongong has established a critical new partnership with Macquarie University to accept whole- body donation s on weekends and public holidays. This strategic agreement addresses a significant gap in the university's anatomical research capabilities, which previously lacked staff to process donations outside of standard academic hours.

The move follows the death of Susan Lewis, a 79-year-old resident of Malua Bay on the New South Wales South Coast, whose body was rejected for scientific study. Her husband, Warren Lewis, had registered both of them with the university's program approximately a decade ago, but the logistical failure prevented their wishes from being honored.

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Logistical Failures and Timing Issues

Susan Lewis passed away on a weekend in September, a timing factor that proved fatal for the donation process. The University of Wollongong does not maintain a body donation coordinator on call during weekends, public holidays, or the academic shutdown period. This absence of immediate personnel led to a miscommunication between the local hospital, the funeral service provider, and the university.

Consequently, the body was not embalmed within the necessary timeframe. Professor Deirdre McGhee, the chair of the University of Wollongong anatomy committee, explained that embalming must occur shortly after death. Once that window closes, the body changes in ways that make it unsuitable for anatomical teaching and research purposes.

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New Partnership Ensures Weekend Acceptance

To prevent similar tragedies, the University of Wollongong has now forged a direct partnership with Macquarie University. This collaboration allows the institution to receive and process donations during times when its own staff is unavailable. Warren Lewis expressed strong approval of this new initiative, noting that his wife considered body donation one of the best charitable acts possible.

Warren and Susan Lewis were married for 52 years and lived in Malua Bay. The couple's story highlights the emotional impact of administrative gaps in the donation system, turning a personal loss into a catalyst for systemic improvement in Australian medical education infrastructure.

Strict Eligibility Criteria for Donors

Not all individuals who register for body donation are ultimately accepted. The University of Wollongong enforces strict physical criteria to ensure specimens are viable for teaching. Bodies weighing less than 45 kilograms or more than 95 kilograms are automatically ruled out because they cannot fit in the university's cool rooms or provide sufficient material for analysis.

Medical conditions also disqualify potential donors. Infectious diseases and severe skin lesions prevent acceptance due to safety and preservation concerns. Professor McGhee noted that emaciated bodies are also rejected as they lack the necessary tissue structure for effective anatomical examination by medical students.

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Capacity Constraints Across Australian Programs

The rejection of Susan Lewis was due to timing, but capacity remains the primary barrier for many donors nationwide. Rebekah Jenkin, a research affiliate at the University of Sydney, stated that while up to 1,500 bodies are accepted annually across Australia, a