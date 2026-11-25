New research from UTS and Western Sydney University exposes the extreme measures families take, including intense tutoring and parental pressure, to secure spots in NSW selective schools and opportunity classes.

A comprehensive new study by researchers from the University of Technology Sydney and Western Sydney University has exposed the extreme lengths Australian families are going to in order to secure entry into competitive state educational institutions. The research highlights a growing culture of academic intensity, where children are attending coaching centers until late in the evening and facing significant pressure from parents who view these school placements as critical life determinants.

Extreme Tutoring Hours and Parental Measures

One student participating in the study revealed that he attended tutoring centers seven days a week, accumulating ten hours of instruction per week, a schedule that many peers also followed to gain an edge in the admissions process. The intensity of this preparation led some parents to implement strict household controls, such as confiscating electronic devices for two months prior to opportunity class tests to eliminate distractions and ensure focused study time.

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Further illustrating the high stakes involved, one mother reportedly promised her daughter a pet as a reward for successfully gaining admission to Hornsby Girls High, while another family member limited social playdates to maximize academic availability. These personal sacrifices underscore the pervasive anxiety surrounding the entry process, with children staying at coaching centers until 9.30pm and treating practice tests as high-pressure events.

Academic Anxiety and Welfare Concerns

Christina Ho, the lead researcher from UTS, pointed out that while academically selective schools have long existed in New South Wales, the current level of parental anxiety regarding entry has escalated dramatically. She raised valid child welfare questions regarding students spending such extensive hours performing practice tests, noting that this intensity often leads to visible distress, including instances where children vomited due to the stress of academic performance.

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The study documented disturbing interactions observed by students, such as one boy witnessing a mother shouting at her son for not achieving higher marks, which prompted the boy to fear similar treatment from his own father if he did not study effectively. This environment has fostered a climate of fear, with one in five parents choosing tutoring primarily for exam preparation because they feared missing out on content not covered in standard classrooms.

Impact on Student Life and Social Dynamics

The research found that the goal of securing a place in an opportunity class or selective school significantly shaped the lives of primary school students, manifesting in disrupted classroom dynamics and the creation of socially closed environments. One teacher noted that two-thirds of his class received tutoring, with some students beginning sessions as early as year two, which contributed to boredom in regular classes and a disconnect between tutored and non-tutored peers.

Students described significant social barriers, with one opportunity class student characterizing other peers as violent and noting a lack of integration with the broader school cohort. The study suggests that the rapid increase in selective schools, which grew by 955 percent between 1988 and 2010, inadvertently created an intense study culture that pits students against each other and raises questions about equity in the education system.

Conflicting Views on Educational Outcomes

While tutoring center staff argued that their services helped ease student anxiety by building self-confidence, educators were more critical of the impact on learning. One teacher described a student as a human calculator who only engages in repetitive mathematical exercises due to tutoring, suggesting that the focus on test-taking skills comes at the cost of genuine educational enrichment and classroom engagement.

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The data, drawn from surveys of 500 parents, teachers, and students across six Sydney primary schools, as well as focus groups and interviews, indicates that the entry anxiety drives a cycle of competitive behavior that may not benefit all students equally. As the study concludes, the current model begs the question of whether some students are benefiting at the expense of others, highlighting the need for a broader discussion on the welfare and well-being of children in the state's education system.