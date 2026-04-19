Unlicensed Driver Charged After Fatal Melbourne Convention Collision

An unlicensed driver has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and culpable driving following a tragic incident outside Melbourne's Supanova convention where a 20-year-old man was killed and another injured. The car allegedly mounted a curb, striking three pedestrians.

A fatal collision outside Melbourne 's Supanova convention has led to charges against an unlicensed driver . The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a blue Toyota sedan allegedly mounted a curb on Langs Road, striking three pedestrians who were departing the popular comic culture event at the Melbourne Showgrounds.

A 20-year-old Keysborough man tragically died at the scene. Another 20-year-old man sustained significant lower body injuries and is in a stable condition at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. The third pedestrian, who was physically unharmed, received medical attention for trauma.

The 33-year-old driver from Werribee, who police state does not possess a driver's license, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and culpable driving. He is scheduled to appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Sunday.

The Supanova event, which anticipated approximately 26,000 attendees over the weekend, observed a minute of silence at noon on Sunday to honor the victims, believed by organizers to be cosplay enthusiasts. Detective Inspector Craig McEvoy of the Major Collision Investigation Unit noted that the driver is known to police, and Victoria Police anticipate further charges as the investigation proceeds.

The probe is examining potential involvement of drugs, alcohol, and speed, though initial indications do not suggest a medical episode as the cause. Witnesses reported that the driver attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by bystanders and subsequently arrested by an off-duty police officer. The vehicle is understood to be a rental.

The car reportedly swerved onto the footpath and traveled a considerable distance, striking objects along the way. Premier Jacinta Allan expressed her condolences and highlighted the tragic nature of the event, emphasizing that police are thoroughly investigating the circumstances.





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