Coalition, Greens and crossbench senators have written to Assistant Minister Rebecca White urging an extension of the midwife insurance exemption as protesters gather at Parliament House. The change, due January 1, requires a second midwife at home births to hold professional indemnity insurance.

A group of Coalition, Greens and crossbench senators has united behind midwifery groups to urge the government to intervene on a looming change to insurance rules that could curb at-home access to midwives and push more expectant mothers into dangerous, unsupervised births.

Protesters descended on Parliament House in Canberra and rallies erupted across the country over the weekend, warning that more onerous insurance requirements slated for January 1 will increase costs and hit women living in the regions the hardest. Home births supported by qualified midwives comprise a fraction of births in Australia, but the numbers are rapidly rising. Rarer free births, meaning at home without professional medical support, have come under increasing scrutiny.

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Midwifery insurance rules under scrutiny

Two midwives are legally required at home births in Australia, but for almost two decades the second has been exempt from having professional indemnity insurance because there was not an appropriate option on the market. The Australian College of Midwives is warning a new option that requires practitioners to have 5000 hours of experience to qualify is not fit-for-purpose for the many who only occasionally attend home births.

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Coalition health spokeswoman Anne Ruston, Greens senators Barbara Pocock and Vanessa Bleyer, and independent Fatima Payman have written to Assistant Minister for Women and Health Rebecca White about the insurance change. They acted after hearing confronting and compelling evidence in a Senate committee examining postpartum health. Witnesses shared their deep concern that insurance changes requiring two endorsed midwives to attend home births in future will do the opposite, they wrote.

Pocock said all women deserved a say in how and where they gave birth, and a safe home birth should not just be reserved for those who could afford it or lived near a major city. Ruston said ensuring access was not a partisan issue. When Liberal, Greens and crossbench senators are all telling the government the same thing, the minister should listen and extend the exemption before January 1, she said.

Senators urge extension of exemption

In their letter, the senators raised concerns that higher requirements for insurance would deter midwives who may only attend a few home births every year from taking on the extra cost. The change would also curtail training opportunities for midwives and create cost barriers for the roll-out of culturally appropriate birthing practices in Aboriginal communities, they wrote. The senators called for the insurance exemption to be extended for second midwives while another solution was reached.

White said the change was announced 18 months ago, and getting agreement from all the states and territories required to delay the insurance exemption was not feasible before the end of the year. She said the decision was in line with the sector regulator, the independent Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia. This is a decision that was taken very transparently and consultative with the sector once an insurance product became available, she said.

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Almost 700 midwives have been offered scholarships to help them achieve the 5000 hours of experience and an extra qualification needed to become endorsed, or eligible for the insurance, she said. White said 0.8 per cent of births in Australia happened at home, and only part of those were with private midwives. Public home births are not affected by this change because insurance is provided by the public hospital that midwife is employed at, she said.

Government defends policy implementation

So we are talking about quite a small number of home births. White said the end of the insurance exemption would bring secondary private midwives in line with all other health practitioners. She said the government would continue to support safe home birth choices and was in constant discussions with the Department of Health about whether there was anything else that could be done.

She said health professionals should be making the dangers of free births clear to any women considering giving birth outside the medical system. While there is no comprehensive data on how many practitioners are operating privately, chief midwife at the Australian College of Midwives, Kelley Lennon, said roughly 500 practitioners would be affected.