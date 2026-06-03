Unprecedented Maps Reveal Universe's Magnetic Fields in Unmatched Detail

A new cosmic map, five times larger than all prior attempts combined, uses data from Australia's ASKAP telescope to chart magnetic fields across the universe with tenfold improved resolution of the Milky Way, offering fresh insight into magnetism's role as a potential cosmic architect alongside gravity.

Scientists have unveiled the most extensive and detailed maps of the universe's magnetic fields ever created, using data from Australia's ASKAP radio telescope to visualize this invisible force that may play a key role in shaping cosmic structure.

The maps, covering an area five times larger than all previous efforts combined, provide an unprecedented view of magnetism across the cosmos and reveal the Milky Way with ten times better detail than before. Intergalactic magnetic fields could be as fundamental to the universe's architecture as gravity, directing the flow of plasma-the material making up 99.9% of visible volume-and influencing galaxy formation, star birth, and interstellar 'space weather.

' These fields arise from moving electric charges, from Earth's molten core to the spin of galaxies and supernova blasts, forming a complex web that permeates space. Large-scale simulations show galaxies arranged in a 'cosmic web' of filaments, a structure where magnetism may act alongside gravity as a principal architect. Magnetic fields also suppress star formation by a factor of three and govern how electromagnetic winds blow from stars into the interstellar medium.

The data, now publicly released, was derived by analyzing how light from distant sources twists as it travels through magnetized plasma, a technique that allowed the team to map field directions-shown as red for fields pointing toward Earth and blue for those pointing away. The maps also capture magnetic emissions from neighboring galaxies like the Magellanic Clouds.

Professor Naomi McClure-Griffiths, a co-author, is studying how these fields affect interactions between the Milky Way and its satellites, including 'galactic cannibalism' where gas from smaller galaxies is accreted to fuel star formation; magnetic repulsion might slow this process, with implications for the Milky Way's lifespan. The project, called SPICE-RACS (Spectra and Polarisation In Cutouts of Extragalactic Sources), builds on the Rapid ASKAP Continuum Surveys and aims to accelerate discovery about the universe's magnetic origins and structure





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Magnetic Fields Cosmic Web ASKAP Telescope Galaxy Formation Intergalactic Magnetism SPICE-RACS Milky Way Star Formation Plasma Gravitational Architecture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Secret RBA notes reveal harsh judgment of Labor’s housing policiesAs Jim Chalmers fights back against claims Labor’s housing budget would not get more homes built, RBA documents reveal just what the Reserve Bank thought about Labor’s agenda.

Read more »

Secret RBA notes reveal harsh judgment of Labor’s housing policiesAs Jim Chalmers fights back against claims Labor’s housing budget would not get more homes built, RBA documents reveal just what the Reserve Bank thought about Labor’s agenda.

Read more »

Maps are powerful political tools shaping a nation’s past, present and future – counter maps allow everyday people to reclaim the narrativeFrom who gets to vote to how people travel and where taxpayer dollars are funneled, politicians and urban planners wield maps to control public imagination.

Read more »

Masters of the Universe review – Amazon’s He-Man adventure is a weak big-budget misfireA laboured attempt to resurrect toy IP very few people still care about is a $200m-budgeted waste of everyone’s time

Read more »