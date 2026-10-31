New Biography Challenges Geoffrey Bardon Hero Myth in Papunya Dot Painting Story

A new book by Kitty Hauser examines the myth and madness behind Geoffrey Bardon's role in the Western Desert art movement, revealing his brother's cultural appropriation and Bardon's deep sleep therapy at Chelmsford hospital.

A new biography by Kitty Hauser, Art Mania: Geoffrey Bardon and the Painting Men of Papunya, challenges the popular myth surrounding Geoffrey Bardon, long celebrated as the hero and martyr of the Western Desert Aboriginal dot painting movement.

The book reveals fresh details about Bardon's life, his brother's cultural appropriation, and Bardon's harrowing psychiatric treatment. The familiar white Australian narrative holds that in 1971, a young, eccentric art teacher from Sydney named Geoffrey Bardon arrived at the remote assimilationist Aboriginal settlement of Papunya, 250km west of Alice Springs. There he met men including Clifford Possum, Charlie Tarawa, Mick Namarari Tjapaltjarri, Tim Leura Tjapaltjarri, Kaapa Tjampitjinpa, and Maxie Tjampitjinpa.

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Geoffrey Bardon Creates Global Art Market

Bardon convinced these men to paint their dreaming stories on hard surfaces, beginning with an expansive honey ant mural on the external school wall. He then started selling their works, conceiving both the Western Desert painting school and a voracious global market for their art.

However, Bardon faced impossible opposition from white assimilationist authorities. He fled Papunya in 1972 with his physical and mental health in tatters, never to work again. After leaving, he was admitted to Sydney's Chelmsford hospital under psychiatrist Harry Bailey. At Chelmsford, Bardon was subjected to deep sleep therapy, a barbaric treatment blending extended heavy sedation with electro-convulsion to reset the brain and psyche.

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The treatment was later exposed. Hauser draws a parallel between the institutions: both Papunya and Chelmsford, she writes, sought to instigate a deliberate forgetfulness, a whitewashing of minds. Hauser concludes that Bardon's older brother, James 'Jim' Bardon, a barrister, used Geoff's time at Papunya as creative fodder for two novels, including the acclaimed 1991 Revolution by Night, which won the Victorian premier's literary award for new writing. Jim also produced film documentaries and numerous articles and speeches penned for Geoff.

James Bardon Appropriates Brother Stories

Hauser writes: 'Jim got a fair bit of literary mileage out of the painting men, or his idea of them. There could hardly be a better example of appropriation, even if it has gone under the radar (including, perhaps, Geoff's) because of the obscurity of Jim's writing.

' Hauser examined the extensive private Bardon archive held by Geoff's widow, Dorn, to produce a multi-layered book about intercultural agency and theft, and about who gets to tell whose stories. She makes no claim to know what was going on for the painting men at the time. Hers is, she writes, a white story, an account of a white myth.

Chelmsford was already in British-born Hauser's consciousness when, soon after settling in Australia in 2003, she saw a short 1970s magazine article about Bardon and the Papunya painting men. The article featured an evocative colour photograph of the large-limbed Bardon sitting on the earth, surrounded by some of the painting men and a child looking upon an open book or sketchpad on his lap.

Hauser says: 'It was the photograph, in combination with the unlikely mention of Chelmsford hospital, that got me interested - two apparently disconnected things (Aboriginal art and deep sleep treatment) connected through this man. Plus it was, of course, a remarkable story, with - as I now realise - elements of myth.

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Author Connects Chelmsford Hospital With Papunya

' Like Bardon, Hauser's mother-in-law, Noeleen, had been a patient of Bailey's at the hospital in the 1970s. Her distress continued, with repercussions for her and the family. The juxtaposition of Chelmsford and Papunya formed the seed of Hauser's book. Hauser says: 'The juxtaposition of Chelmsford and Papunya was surreal but suggestive thematically: sleep, forgetfulness, whitewashing.

I wondered if there were parallels between the hospital and the settlement, since both sought - so it seemed to me - to obliterate memories in one way or another.

Critics Question White Hero Narratives

' While Bardon had little knowledge of anthropology, his self-placement at the centre of the Western Desert art creation narrative echoes that of numerous anthropologists' early cultural contact with First Nations communities. Margo Ngawa Neale, Indigenous art curator and writer, says: 'Not to take anything away from his timely and impactful intervention, but history tends to inflate the influence of white fellas like Bardon over the existing painting practices in Black communities where agency, voice and work is easily eclipsed.

' Neale, of Gumbaynggirr and Wiradjuri heritage, notes that Bardon's involvement with Papunya art represents a pattern seen from the collection of Aboriginal hair samples for genetic maps to Charles Mountford's early discovery of North East Arnhem Land bark art. White men placing themselves heroically at the vanguard of Indigenous cultural knowledge as discoverers is nothing new.