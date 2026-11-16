Rugby Australia and RUPA pay dispute heads to NSW Supreme Court

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh has criticized the Rugby Union Players Association for launching an aggressive and avoidable legal challenge over a new collective bargaining agreement, while RUPA chief executive Adrian Turner says an agreement is still possible.

The pay dispute between Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players Association is heading to the NSW Supreme Court. A judge will set out the next steps at a directions hearing set down for December 4.

RA has confirmed it will defend its interests. It described RUPA's actions as an aggressive, expensive and entirely avoidable legal challenge. According to informed sources not authorised to speak publicly, the dispute centres on whether a trust created by RUPA for player image rights restricts RA's ability to use those images under existing player contracts. RUPA and RA have been unable to agree on a new collective agreement.

Also read First-half blitz secures Australia’s fourth straight Women’s Rugby League World Cup title

RUPA Demands Pay Hikes and Better Insurance

RUPA is pushing for an increase in pay for all men's and women's professional players. It also wants improved insurance provisions, minimum wages and an updated pregnancy policy for the Wallaroos. In a statement, RA chief executive Phil Waugh said RUPA's leadership was threatening the future of Australian rugby with an entirely avoidable legal challenge. He defended the current offer on the table from his organisation.

Advertisement

Waugh said: Last Monday, RUPA commenced proceedings against Rugby Australia and the Super Rugby Clubs in the Supreme Court of New South Wales. This is not a course we choose, but it is one we will defend.

He added: Barely a year after Rugby Australia emerged from debt and outlined a plan to create a sustainable model in perpetuity, RUPA's actions will ensure more of the game's finite resources are siphoned away from the players and programs that need them to fund an aggressive, expensive and entirely avoidable legal challenge. Waugh continued: While regrettable, this action is consistent with a RUPA leadership that has threatened the future of the game in Australia with its unreasonable demands and used Test weeks to publish inflammatory and inaccurate statements.

He said: Rugby Australia and the Super Rugby clubs reiterate that we have put forward a position to RUPA that would materially improve pay and conditions for today's players while investing in the systems that will protect and promote all the generations to come. Waugh also said: We have also made clear our openness to finding a solution to player insurance, however RUPA has insisted those discussions be tied to demands for a substantial increase in funding to RUPA's own office.

Turner Says Agreement With Rugby Australia Possible

RUPA refuses to decouple the issues. The game cannot afford to fund both. RUPA chief executive officer Adrian Turner confirmed his organisation had commenced legal proceedings. But he maintained an agreement with RA was still possible.

Advertisement

Turner said: The proceedings were commenced privately to protect our members' rights following the expiry of the CBA, while allowing the players to remain focused on their rugby, so we don't propose to comment further on the proceedings themselves at this time. He added: Our preference has always been to resolve the outstanding differences through CBA negotiations with Rugby Australia.

Turner continued: Many of those differences concern fundamental employment conditions, including insurances and fair minimum salaries, which all professional players should reasonably expect and as we've seen over the last two weeks, are clearly extremely important to players. He said: The issues are very straightforward to resolve, and we are ready and waiting for RA to re-engage so we can work constructively towards an agreement. The Wallaroos captain recently said: We are not asking for special treatment.

The team had suffered their fourth Test defeat in a row. Les Kiss and his team now move to Cardiff to face a resurgent Wales team on a high after defeating New Zealand for the first time in 73 years.