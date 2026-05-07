Unsealed Handwritten Note Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Emerges from Court Vault

A previously secret handwritten note attributed to Jeffrey Epstein, discovered by his former cellmate, has been released by a New York judge, shedding new light on his final days.

The legal landscape surrounding the death of Jeffrey Epstein continues to evolve as new evidence surfaces years after his passing. A handwritten note, which had been locked away in a courthouse vault for nearly five years, was recently made public following a judicial order.

The document came to light after the New York Times filed a petition to unseal various records associated with a legal dispute involving Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer and former cellmate of Epstein. US District Judge Kenneth Karas, presiding in White Plains, New York, granted the request, stating that there were no compelling reasons to keep the note secret.

In his ruling, the judge emphasized that the privacy rights of a deceased individual are significantly diminished, and the disclosure of such information is unlikely to cause any concrete harm to the estate or associated parties. The origins of this mysterious note are tied to the period just before Epstein's death in August 2019. It is believed to have been written in July 2019, a timeframe that coincides with an unsuccessful suicide attempt.

Nicholas Tartaglione, who is currently serving a life sentence for the killing of four individuals, claimed that he discovered the note hidden inside a book within their shared cell. For a long time, the existence of this document was unknown to the general public and even to federal authorities. It only became a point of interest after Tartaglione mentioned it during a podcast appearance last year.

Notably, the New York Times highlighted that the note was absent from the millions of documents released by the US Department of Justice and was never reviewed by federal investigators during their initial probes. The content of the note is emotionally charged and difficult to decipher in certain sections. It reflects a deep sense of resignation and despair.

The author mentions that it is a treat to be able to choose the time to say goodbye, suggesting a desire for control over their own end. The note also touches upon the frustration of being investigated for months without any findings, leading to charges that the author deemed insignificant. The text ends with a stark and underlined declaration that the situation was no fun and emphatically states that it was not worth it.

Despite the nature of the words, the note is not signed, and Jeffrey Epstein's name is never explicitly mentioned, leaving the authentication of the document in question. This newly released note contrasts sharply with the evidence found by officials immediately following Epstein's death at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan. At that time, investigators located a different handwritten note in his cell.

However, that document did not appear to be a suicide note; instead, it was described as a list of complaints regarding the conditions of the facility. The grievances focused on the quality of the food, the state of the showers, and the presence of bugs in the living quarters. The discrepancy between a list of jailhouse complaints and this more existential note adds another layer of complexity to the narrative of Epstein's final weeks.

Jeffrey Epstein was awaiting trial on serious sex trafficking charges when he was found dead on August 10, 2019. While the medical examiner officially ruled the cause of death as suicide, the incident sparked widespread controversy and conspiracy theories. Official reports pointed to severe negligence by the jail personnel, who were found to have been browsing the internet or sleeping during the shifts when they were required to conduct regular wellness checks on the high-profile inmate.

The failure of the staff to adhere to strict protocols created a window of opportunity for Epstein to take his own life, turning a controlled federal environment into a scene of tragedy and administrative failure. This latest revelation of a hidden note further fuels the ongoing public fascination and legal scrutiny regarding the circumstances surrounding one of the most notorious figures in recent American history





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