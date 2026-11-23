North Melbourne star Jasmine Garner was named All-Australian captain for the third time and earned a record ninth selection at the W Awards, as Melbourne prepares to face North Melbourne in Friday's grand final at Ikon Park.

North Melbourne great Jasmine Garner has enhanced her reputation as an AFLW generational player, earning the captaincy of the All-Australian team for the third time and a record-breaking ninth selection in the team of the year during the league's W Awards night on Monday night.

Garner moves clear of teammate Emma Kearney for the most AFLW All-Australian selections, after the pair were previously tied on eight. The honour caps a remarkable season in which she again dominated the competition. Carlton's Harriet Cordner was named vice-captain of the All-Australian team. She was joined in leadership by Sydney Swans livewire Zippy Fish, who stepped up after claiming the league's Rising Star award last year.

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Irish Players Gain AFLW Recognition

The continued impact of Irish players on the game was also recognised at the awards. The Geelong Cats' Aishling Moloney, from County Tipperary, and Hawthorn's Aine McDonagh, from County Galway, were awarded their second All-Australian blazers. Carlton's Erone Fitzpatrick, from County Laois, and North Melbourne's Erika O'Shea, from County Cork, collected their first All-Australian honours. Since the AFLW's inaugural season in 2017, the presence of Gaelic football cross-coders has skyrocketed.

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There are now 44 active Irish players in the league and two inactive, and their growing influence continues to shape the competition. The All-Australian team announcement highlighted the depth of talent across the AFLW. Following their rise from 13th on the ladder in 2025 to second in 2026, Geelong joined North Melbourne in leading the team with four selections each. Melbourne followed with three players in the team of the year.

The Cats were among the leading premiership chances leading into the finals, but they exited season 2026 in straight sets. They lost agonisingly to the Demons and Sydney, ending a campaign that had promised so much. Friday's grand final will see Melbourne take on reigning premiers North Melbourne in a primetime evening clash at Ikon Park. The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the season.

Garner Cements AFLW Legacy

Garner's record-breaking night adds another chapter to her storied career, further cementing her legacy as one of the league's finest players. Her leadership and consistency have been central to North Melbourne's success. The blend of experienced stars and emerging talents recognised in the All-Australian team points to a bright future for the AFLW. As the grand final approaches, all eyes will be on Melbourne and North Melbourne to see who will claim the premiership.

The prime-time clash at Ikon Park promises to be a memorable encounter between the reigning premiers and a Melbourne side eager to claim the flag.