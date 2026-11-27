North Melbourne defeated Melbourne 6.8 (44) to 2.6 (18) at Ikon Park to claim a third consecutive AFLW premiership. Jasmine Garner won best on ground and Libby Birch became the first five-time AFLW premiership player.

North Melbourne has won its third consecutive AFLW premiership, defeating Melbourne by 26 points under lights at a sold-out Ikon Park on Friday night. The final score was 6.8 (44) to 2.6 (18) in front of 12,659 fans at Princes Park.

The Kangaroos had lost just one game in three years, to Hawthorn, and started the finals as minor premiers. They had beaten Brisbane in the two previous grand finals. Jasmine Garner was best on ground with 26 disposals. Ash Riddell also finished with 26 touches after an early head clash drew blood from her nose and forced her under the blood rule.

Also read North Melbourne Face Melbourne in Sold-Out AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park

Tess Craven kicked the fastest goal in competition history just 17 seconds in. Eilish Sheerin had 19 touches and one goal, while Craven finished with 14 touches and one goal. Melbourne challenged hard. Tayla Harris, in her 100th game, took strong marks and kicked Melbourne's first goal at the 11-minute mark of the second term.

Advertisement

The Demons cut an 18-point margin to six by halftime. Steady rain made the third quarter a goalless arm-wrestle. Melbourne had early chances in the final term but managed only behinds before Bella Eddey goaled at the other end. Blaithin Bogue kicked two late goals to seal the win.

Garner said this year was harder than last. I always had the belief that we were good enough to do it, but you know, this year, it hasn't been perfect, she said. We've lost one game in 42, but we've been challenged. We've had injuries.

Kangaroos experience helps secure victory

We've had different hurdles pop up along the way. But we felt this year we were kind of building slowly and we kept our best footy to the finals. I think that's what got us over, our experience and our calmness. All Australian Erika O'Shea said the win was one of the best moments of my life, 100 per cent.

Oh my god, it's the most surreal feeling, O'Shea told ABC Sport. Nothing will ever feel like this. I started crying instantly when I heard that siren. I think a sigh of relief, but also just all the hard work that we've done during the year, and yeah, three-peat.

I can't believe it. To finally be able to say it with a smile is the best thing ever. Veteran Libby Birch became the first five-time AFLW premiership player. Birch previously won flags with the Western Bulldogs in 2018, Melbourne in 2022 and North Melbourne in 2024 and 2025.

Advertisement

Libby Birch becomes five-time premiership player

Forward Kate Shierlaw said this win made her the most emotional of the three. I'm very overwhelmed with emotions. Relief, excited, Shierlaw said. It's just like a lot of hard work over four or five years, just Kearns and I having a great time out here, living our dreams.

Three in a row. Coach Darren Crocker said it was up to the AFLW community and media to decide whether the side was a dynasty. He said the 2024 flag, North's first, meant a lot. The second made North the first AFLW side to go back-to-back.

Dynasty talk as three flags secured

The third felt pretty good. Melbourne captain Kate Hore said we'll be talking about this team forever. Garner said the final series was the best it's ever been and called it great for women's footy. Shierlaw and Emma Kearney hinted at possible retirement.

Shierlaw said she would talk to the club and Kearney told the broadcast she may have played her last game. North's win was built on a resolute defence led by Kearney and Birch. The Demons were beaten despite strong efforts from Harris with six marks and a goal, Maeve Chaplin with 21 disposals, Tyla Hanks with 22 and key defender Tahlia Gillard.