New research from the University of New South Wales reveals how smart car apps are misused in domestic abuse cases. Experts urge OEMs to adopt safety by design principles to protect victims.

Leading automotive manufacturers are facing intense pressure to overhaul their connected vehicle security protocols after a new report highlighted how smart car technologies are being weaponized in cases of domestic violence. The study, conducted by the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and published on Tuesday, identifies critical vulnerabilities in mobile applications that allow remote control of vehicles. These features, marketed as safety conveniences, are increasingly being exploited by perpetrators to harass, track, and trap their partners.

Documented Cases of App-Based Abuse

The urgency for reform is driven by specific, verified incidents where digital tools facilitated physical and psychological harm. In Australia earlier this year, a man was found guilty of using a connected car application to harass his former partner, which included digitally restricting the speed she was permitted to drive. In the United States, a 2022 case involved a woman discovering her former husband had accessed her vehicle tracking data through an associated app, with the manufacturer allegedly refusing to terminate his access. Another US incident from 2020 revealed a victim finding a baseball bat used to threaten her inside her own car, highlighting the physical dangers of compromised vehicle security.

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Key Vulnerabilities in Smart Car Functions

The researchers analyzed 15 major car brands and found that problematic functions are widespread and often advertised as protective measures. Geolocation tracking, which allows real-time location monitoring, was promoted by 100% of the surveyed brands using terms like Vehicle Locator or Find My Car. Additionally, 60% of brands offer zone exit alerts, which notify owners when a vehicle leaves a preset area. These features, intended for fleet management or family coordination, create blind spots where abusers can monitor victim movements without detection.

Speed Restrictions and Digital Key Risks

Beyond tracking, the report identifies speed control and digital key access as high-risk features. While 20% of brands advertise speed restrictions for young drivers or valet parking, the report warns these can be set to 40km/h to prevent escape on highways. Digital key access, advertised by 67% of brands in the Australian market, allows phone-based unlocking and engine starting. Perpetrators can exploit this to remotely deactivate a victim's access, effectively stranding them in unsafe locations or preventing them from fleeing abuse.

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Manufacturer Marketing vs Safety Reality

The disconnect between marketing promises and safety risks is stark. For example, Kia Connect in Australia promotes geofence and time fencing alerts as ideal for family members borrowing a car. However, the same technology enables abusers to set 3km zones around a family home to trigger alarms if a victim attempts to leave. The report notes that these functions are primarily controlled remotely via apps, creating three main abuse vectors: when the abuser is the primary account holder, when they are added as a secondary user, or when they impersonate the victim to create an account.

Call for Safety by Design Principles

Co-author Katharine Kemp, a data privacy and consumer protection expert at UNSW, emphasized the urgent need for carmakers to adopt safety by design principles from the earliest stages of application development. Co-author Emma Buxton-Namisnyk warned that there is almost no accountability for manufacturers to limit potential misuses and that widespread public understanding of these risks is lacking. The report recommends that companies evaluate whether the risks of a feature outweigh its benefits during the design phase, ensuring that convenience does not come at the cost of user safety.