UNSW Tops Australian Universities in QS World Rankings for First Time

UNSW has surpassed the University of Melbourne to become Australia's highest-ranked university in the QS World University Rankings 2027, reflecting a decade of significant improvement across the nation's higher education sector.

The University of New South Wales has claimed the top spot among Australian universities in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings for the first time, displacing the University of Melbourne.

Released on Thursday, the rankings reveal significant upward movement for many Australian institutions over the past decade. UNSW has climbed 30 places to rank 19th globally. The University of Melbourne, now second in Australia, improved from 42nd to 22nd worldwide. The University of Sydney advanced from 46th to 28th, while the Australian National University slipped from 22nd to 29th.

These rankings are crucial for attracting international students, a key revenue source and contributor to campus diversity. Other universities also showed impressive gains: the University of Technology Sydney jumped from 193rd to 85th, and RMIT University in Melbourne rose from 252nd to 119th. QS chief executive Jessica Turner stated that Australia's 2027 results indicate a higher education system competing with confidence globally, strengthening its academic and employer reputation, and successfully attracting international talent that enriches campuses, research, and the economy.

The QS rankings assess indicators including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, and sustainability. UNSW Vice-Chancellor Attila Brungs expressed excitement at being ranked number one in Australia, noting it enables greater impact, influence, and network access for staff and students. A commerce and computer science student, Alex Fox, cited the university's prestige as a factor in his decision to attend, and highlighted the value of his work-integrated learning course in fraud detection for enhancing employability and exploring career interests pre-graduation.

Globally, MIT retained the top position for a 15th consecutive year, with Imperial College London and Stanford University tied for second. Australian success comes with a caveat: Turner emphasized the need for more investment in the student experience, skills development, and graduate outcomes, as Australia performs less strongly on teaching capacity and employability metrics. She noted that international education is highly competitive, and maintaining momentum requires Australia to remain an accessible and welcoming destination.

Vicki Thomson, chief executive of the Group of Eight, warned the results were achieved despite a challenging funding environment. She called for sustained investment, a national approach uniting government, business, and industry, and incentives for business participation, asserting that boosting R&D investment is central to Australia's future economic prosperity and sovereign capability





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